Peter Hickman produced a remarkable Superstock lap in Thursday's qualifying which was only a second off the overall lap record
Watch: North West 200 - Thursday practice

Use the icon to watch Thursday's practice session

Summary

  1. Hickman scorches to Superstock pole
  2. Seeley lead Supersport qualifiers
  3. Jamie Coward clinches Supertwins pole
  4. Superbike qualifying session to follow
  5. Three races on Thursday night
  6. Five more on Saturday's main race day

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Harrison produces fastest ever lap on NW 200 course

    Dean Harrison has just become the first rider to lap the North West 200 course in under four minutes and 22 seconds.

    The Bradford rider's time in Superbike qualifying cuts 0.122 seconds of the mark set by Michael Dunlop in Superbike Race 1 in 2016.

    Apparently, it doesn't qualify for as a lap record as it's not in a race but that's still rather impressive. His time is over two seconds quicker than current second placer Glenn Irwin.

    Dean Harrison in action on his Superbike
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Dean Harrison also set the fastest time in Tuesday's first Superbike qualifying session
  2. Supersport top six

    Below is the Supersport top six. As you can see, there wasn't much between Seeley and Johnston.

    Meanwhile, the Superbike qualifying session has just started.

    Supersport Top 6
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Supersport Top 6
  3. Seeley holds on to Supersport pole

    Supersport supremo Alastair Seeley holds on to pole position but only just as his time from Tuesday is 0.005 seconds ahead of another Northern Irishman Lee Johnston who was fastest in today's session. More details to follow.

  4. Red flag halts practice once more

    There has been a further flag just as the Supersport qualifying session is about to end. No details yet on what the problem is.

  5. Incident 'nothing serious' says race director

    North West 200 race director Mervyn Whyte says the incident near Ballysally Roundabout in the Supersport qualifying session which led to a rider being taken to hospital is "nothing serious".

    The resumed Supersport session is now nearing its conclusion.

  6. Rider taken to hospital after incident

    North West 200 organisers have said that a rider has been taken to hospital following an incident near Ballysally Roundabout.

    The Supersport qualifying session has resumed.

  7. Another Red flag

    We didn't have a single significant stoppage in Tuesday's first qualifying session but we've now had the second red flag of this session. The first delay late in the Superstock session was a minor issue and hopefully it's the same with this one.

  8. Supersport session about to start

    Alastair Seeley surely the man to beat in this qualifying session. Remember 12 of his 24 North West 200 wins have come in the Supersport class. Needless to say, he was fastest in Tuesday's session ahead of Lee Johnston and James Hillier.

  10. Superstock top six speeds

    Superstock top 6
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Superstock top 6
  11. Hickman clinches Superstock pole

    Hickman's incredible Superstock lap leaves him 1.64 seconds ahead of second fastest Glenn Irwin as the session finishes.

    James Hillier is third fastest with Michael Dunlop, Lee Johnston and Dean Harrison completing the top six, which are all times from today's session.

    Thursday Superstock Qualifying Times
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Thursday Superstock Qualifying Times
  12. Superstock session halted by red flag

    The Superstock session has just been halted by a red flag. No information yet on what the issue is. Peter Hickman remains way out in front at the top of the Superstock standings.

  13. Hickman one second off overall lap record on Superstock bike

    Peter Hickman

    Peter Hickman
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Peter Hickman produced a remarkable lap early in the Superstock qualifying session which was only a second off the overall lap record
  14. Supertwins top six qualifiers

    Supertwins top six qualifiers
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Supertwins top six qualifiers
  15. Coward clinches Supertwin pole position

    North West 200

    West Yorkshire man Jamie Coward's fastest time from Tuesday's first Supertwin qualifying session cannot be bettered as he holds on to pole position.

    Michael Rutter's time from the first session remains second fastest.

    In-form Mullingar rider Derek McGee sets the fastest qualifying time on Thursday and it's third overall.

    Carrickfergus man Glenn Irwin produces a welcome return to form after his struggles on Tuesday as he is second fastest on Thursday, which puts him fourth overall.

    Italian Stefano Bonetti is the only non-Kawasaki rider in the top six as he is fifth quickest - just ahead of Christian Elkin.

    Jamie Coward in action on his Kawasaki
    Copyright: Pacemaker
    Jamie Coward's fastest Supertwin lap time from Tuesday could not be bettered in Thursday's practice session
  16. Thursday's Supertwin qualifying session

    Top 10

    Bear in mind, these are just Thursday's times. Overall qualifying positions taking Tuesday's times in account to come.

    Supertwin second qualifying session
    Copyright: BBC Sport
    Supertwin second qualifying session
