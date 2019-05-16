Watch: North West 200 - Thursday practice

Dean Harrison has just become the first rider to lap the North West 200 course in under four minutes and 22 seconds.

The Bradford rider's time in Superbike qualifying cuts 0.122 seconds of the mark set by Michael Dunlop in Superbike Race 1 in 2016.

Apparently, it doesn't qualify for as a lap record as it's not in a race but that's still rather impressive. His time is over two seconds quicker than current second placer Glenn Irwin.