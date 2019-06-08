Watch: Tyrone v Donegal

Live
- USFC semi-final: Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9 (half-time)
- Jamie Brennan nets an early Donegal goal
- Tyrone's Peter Harte black carded after 10 minutes
By John Haughey
All times stated are UK
'McShane is the only Tyrone man carrying the fight'
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9
Martin Clarke
BBC Sport NI pundit
'Brennan has been out of this world'
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9
Oisin McConville
BBC Sport NI pundit
Donegal seven clear at half-time
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9
Tyrone were favourites going into this game but Donegal look in control at half-time here. The Red Hands look to run out of ideas in the 10 minutes before half-time.
Patton saves another Tyrone goal attempt
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9
Richie Donnelly tries to rally Tyrone as he bears down on goal but Patton makes a routine enough save to avert the danger. To rub salt into Tyrone wounds, the ball is worked downfield and Murphy wins possession before slotting over with his left foot. It's all going Donegal's way at the moment.
Brennan adds another Donegal point
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-8
The man of the first half Jamie Brennan fires over another glorious point from play. Donegal six ahead in the second of five added minutes to be played.
McHugh cancels out Morgan free
Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-7
Niall Morgan's free cuts Donegal's lead to four but late inclusion Eoin McHugh puts five between the teams again. In the final minute of the first half now.
Donegal move five ahead
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-6
Points from Michael Langan and Michael Murphy put Donegal five clear after 32 minutes. A mini-crisis here for Tyrone.
Told you Seamus Coleman was here
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
Patton denies Tyrone's Kennedy
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
The Donegal defence just opened up for a lumbering Brian Kennedy as he waltzed through towards goal but Shaun Patton spreads himself to make a superb save. A let-off for Donegal there. That maybe makes them feel a little better after Brennan's missed goal chance not long ago.
Murphy restores three-point advantage
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4
After missing a free, Michael Murphy gets his radar going again as he restores a three-point lead for Donegal. Some 20 minutes played.
Hacks struggling to keep up
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3
Cian Murtagh
BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni
Eight scores and a black card inside the opening 10 minutes and the press box is in meltdown here at Kingspan Breffni as the beleaguered hacks try to keep up with all the action.
It's been a frantic to this one with fascinating battles emerging all over the field. Stephen McMenamin and Mattie Donnelly have been having words off the ball while Jamie Brennan is toying with Kieran McGeary.
Peter Harte looked stunned as he was sent to the sideline for his black card but he could have little argument with the way he collided with Ryan McHugh.
Brennan inches away from another goal
Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3
Jamie Brennan looks set to notch his second goal after a magnificent McBrearty pass but the forward's shot cannons back off Niall Morgan's left-hand upright. Moments later, Cathal McShane fires over a Tyrone point at the other end. How important will those 20 seconds prove in this contest?
McGee forced off for Donegal
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
Jason McGee has been forced off for Donegal by injury. Ciaran Thompson, who was at his brother Anthony's wedding this morning, is introduced after coming to Cavan Town by helicopter.
Harte black carded after 10 minutes
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
My goodness...that looks debatable. Tyrone's Peter Harte has just been black carded after being adjudged to have tripped a charging Ryan McHugh. BBC co-commentator Martin McHugh, the Donegal man's father, reckons it's "harsh". Connor McAliskey comes on as Harte's replacement.
This is breathtaking stuff
Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3
Kieran McGeary responds for Tyrone with a fine score from play but that man Brennan is just on fire as he slots another marvellous Donegal point from a difficult angle out on the left. Only eight minutes played.
Brennan nets for Donegal
Tyrone 0-2 Donegal 1-2
Wow. This game has just burst into life. After Richie Donnelly slots a fine Tyrone point, Donegal keeper Shaun Patton's quick kickout sends Eoghan Ban Gallagher on a run. Gallagher then plays the most perfect pass to the charging Jamie Brennan, who nets past Niall Morgan from close range. For good measure, Brennan immediately adds another point after a superb Murphy pass.
Murphy levels for Donegal
Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-1
Michael Murphy, or Mick as our man Sidebottom is wont to call him, levels for Donegal from a long-range third-minute free.
We're under way - and Tyrone are already ahead
Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-0
Tyrone take the lead after 15 seconds after quick ball is delivered into target man Cathal McShane who lays off for Mattie Donnelly to score.
BBC coverage
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Folks, just reminding you that we're live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave as well as our website coverage. That's the plugs out of the way.
Republic skipper Coleman cheering on Donegal
Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)
Republic of Ireland football skipper Seamus Coleman has made a fast dash from Copenhagen to cheer on his fellow Donegal men at Breffni. Seamus hails from Killybegs which has always been a GAA stronghold in the county. The Everton star has just had a quick word on the BBC TV coverage with our reporter Aileen Moynagh.