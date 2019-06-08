Donegal's Eoghan Ban Gallagher
Live

Watch: Tyrone v Donegal

Use the icon to Watch / Listen to Tyrone v Donegal

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. USFC semi-final: Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9 (half-time)
  2. Jamie Brennan nets an early Donegal goal
  3. Tyrone's Peter Harte black carded after 10 minutes
  4. AIQ: Wexford 0-6 Derry 4-7 (16:45)
  5. AIQ: Louth v Antrim (19:00)

Live Reporting

By John Haughey

All times stated are UK

  1. 'McShane is the only Tyrone man carrying the fight'

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9

    Martin Clarke

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: Cathal McShane is the only Tyrone man carrying the fight to Donegal. Tyrone have been devoid of leadership.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Brennan has been out of this world'

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9

    Oisin McConville

    BBC Sport NI pundit

    Quote Message: There's no other way to describe it. Jamie Brennan has been out of this world
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Donegal seven clear at half-time

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9

    Tyrone were favourites going into this game but Donegal look in control at half-time here. The Red Hands look to run out of ideas in the 10 minutes before half-time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Patton saves another Tyrone goal attempt

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-9

    Richie Donnelly tries to rally Tyrone as he bears down on goal but Patton makes a routine enough save to avert the danger. To rub salt into Tyrone wounds, the ball is worked downfield and Murphy wins possession before slotting over with his left foot. It's all going Donegal's way at the moment.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Brennan adds another Donegal point

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-8

    The man of the first half Jamie Brennan fires over another glorious point from play. Donegal six ahead in the second of five added minutes to be played.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. McHugh cancels out Morgan free

    Tyrone 0-5 Donegal 1-7

    Niall Morgan's free cuts Donegal's lead to four but late inclusion Eoin McHugh puts five between the teams again. In the final minute of the first half now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Donegal move five ahead

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-6

    Points from Michael Langan and Michael Murphy put Donegal five clear after 32 minutes. A mini-crisis here for Tyrone.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Told you Seamus Coleman was here

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4

    Donegal man Seamus Coleman is supporting his fellow countymen in Cavan town
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Seamus Coleman agrees to a selfie at Kingspan Breffni
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Patton denies Tyrone's Kennedy

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4

    The Donegal defence just opened up for a lumbering Brian Kennedy as he waltzed through towards goal but Shaun Patton spreads himself to make a superb save. A let-off for Donegal there. That maybe makes them feel a little better after Brennan's missed goal chance not long ago.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Murphy restores three-point advantage

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-4

    After missing a free, Michael Murphy gets his radar going again as he restores a three-point lead for Donegal. Some 20 minutes played.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Hacks struggling to keep up

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3

    Cian Murtagh

    BBC Sport NI at Kingspan Breffni

    Eight scores and a black card inside the opening 10 minutes and the press box is in meltdown here at Kingspan Breffni as the beleaguered hacks try to keep up with all the action.

    It's been a frantic to this one with fascinating battles emerging all over the field. Stephen McMenamin and Mattie Donnelly have been having words off the ball while Jamie Brennan is toying with Kieran McGeary.

    Peter Harte looked stunned as he was sent to the sideline for his black card but he could have little argument with the way he collided with Ryan McHugh.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Brennan inches away from another goal

    Tyrone 0-4 Donegal 1-3

    Jamie Brennan looks set to notch his second goal after a magnificent McBrearty pass but the forward's shot cannons back off Niall Morgan's left-hand upright. Moments later, Cathal McShane fires over a Tyrone point at the other end. How important will those 20 seconds prove in this contest?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. McGee forced off for Donegal

    Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3

    Jason McGee has been forced off for Donegal by injury. Ciaran Thompson, who was at his brother Anthony's wedding this morning, is introduced after coming to Cavan Town by helicopter.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Harte black carded after 10 minutes

    Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3

    My goodness...that looks debatable. Tyrone's Peter Harte has just been black carded after being adjudged to have tripped a charging Ryan McHugh. BBC co-commentator Martin McHugh, the Donegal man's father, reckons it's "harsh". Connor McAliskey comes on as Harte's replacement.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. This is breathtaking stuff

    Tyrone 0-3 Donegal 1-3

    Kieran McGeary responds for Tyrone with a fine score from play but that man Brennan is just on fire as he slots another marvellous Donegal point from a difficult angle out on the left. Only eight minutes played.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Brennan nets for Donegal

    Tyrone 0-2 Donegal 1-2

    Wow. This game has just burst into life. After Richie Donnelly slots a fine Tyrone point, Donegal keeper Shaun Patton's quick kickout sends Eoghan Ban Gallagher on a run. Gallagher then plays the most perfect pass to the charging Jamie Brennan, who nets past Niall Morgan from close range. For good measure, Brennan immediately adds another point after a superb Murphy pass.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Murphy levels for Donegal

    Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-1

    Michael Murphy, or Mick as our man Sidebottom is wont to call him, levels for Donegal from a long-range third-minute free.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. We're under way - and Tyrone are already ahead

    Tyrone 0-1 Donegal 0-0

    Tyrone take the lead after 15 seconds after quick ball is delivered into target man Cathal McShane who lays off for Mattie Donnelly to score.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. BBC coverage

    Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)

    Folks, just reminding you that we're live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC Radio Ulster Medium Wave as well as our website coverage. That's the plugs out of the way.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Republic skipper Coleman cheering on Donegal

    Tyrone v Donegal (17:00 BST)

    Republic of Ireland football skipper Seamus Coleman has made a fast dash from Copenhagen to cheer on his fellow Donegal men at Breffni. Seamus hails from Killybegs which has always been a GAA stronghold in the county. The Everton star has just had a quick word on the BBC TV coverage with our reporter Aileen Moynagh.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top