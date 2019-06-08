Watch: Tyrone v Donegal

Eight scores and a black card inside the opening 10 minutes and the press box is in meltdown here at Kingspan Breffni as the beleaguered hacks try to keep up with all the action.

It's been a frantic to this one with fascinating battles emerging all over the field. Stephen McMenamin and Mattie Donnelly have been having words off the ball while Jamie Brennan is toying with Kieran McGeary.

Peter Harte looked stunned as he was sent to the sideline for his black card but he could have little argument with the way he collided with Ryan McHugh.