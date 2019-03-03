Listen: GAA Football League

Fermanagh manager Rory Gallagher
  1. Division 2: Fermanagh v Clare (14:00)
  2. Division 1: Kerry v Monaghan (15:00)
  3. All-Ireland Senior Club Camogie final: Slaughtneil v St Martin's (15:30)
  4. All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie final: Clonduff 0-10 Gailltir 0-9 (Result)

  1. Football League updates

    Division Two (14:00)

    Fermanagh 0-6 Clare 0-5 H/T

    (Brewster Park)

    Division One (15:00)

    Kerry v Monaghan

    (Fitzgerald Stadium)

