Newry City 0-2 Linfield (Res) - Updates and goal clips

A goal in each half from Michael O'Connor gives Linfield their eighth win in a row and increases their lead at the top of the table to six points.
O'Connor at the double
Newry City 0-2 Linfield
O'Connor doubles Linfield's lead with his second goal of the night in the 56th minute, finishing well at the near post from a low Joel Cooper cross.
Deane saves Newry penalty
Newry City 0-1 Linfield
Three minutes into the second-half, Linfield goalkeeper Gareth Deane dives to his right to save a Dale Montgomery penalty after a spot kick was awarded for an Andrew Mitchell challenge on Jimmy Walker.
HALF-TIME
Newry City 0-1 Linfield
The league leaders take a one-goal lead into the break courtesy of Michael O'Connor's close-range strike from a Niall Quinn cross.
The Blues dominated the half but were almost pegged back just before half-time when Newry sub Karl Moody ran on to a Declan Carville pass but his low shot hit the base of the post.
Penalty confusion
Newry City 0-1 Linfield
Linfield thought they had won a penalty in the 36th minute when referee Arnold Hunter pointed to the spot, indicating he had seen a handball in the box. He very quickly changed his mind, however, and overturned the decision.
O'Connor gives Linfield the lead
Newry City 0-1 Linfield
Linfield go in front in the seventh minute as Michael O'Connor fires home a left-wing cross from Niall Quinn, who had been released with a superb cross-field pass by Jimmy Callacher.
