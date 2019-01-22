Newry City v Linfield

Newry City 0-2 Linfield (Res) - Updates and goal clips

Summary

  1. Newry City 0-2 Linfield (Res)
  2. Michael O'Connor puts Linfield ahead
  3. Gareth Deane saves Dale Montgomery's penalty
  4. O'Connor doubles Linfield's lead with his second

Live Reporting

  1. Another win for Linfield

    Newry City 0-2 Linfield

    A goal in each half from Michael O'Connor gives Linfield their eighth win in a row and increases their lead at the top of the table to six points.

  2. O'Connor at the double

    Newry City 0-2 Linfield

    O'Connor doubles Linfield's lead with his second goal of the night in the 56th minute, finishing well at the near post from a low Joel Cooper cross.

    Video caption: O'Connor gets his second goal of the evening
  3. Deane saves Newry penalty

    Newry City 0-1 Linfield

    Three minutes into the second-half, Linfield goalkeeper Gareth Deane dives to his right to save a Dale Montgomery penalty after a spot kick was awarded for an Andrew Mitchell challenge on Jimmy Walker.

    Video caption: Deane denies Montgomery from the spot
  4. HALF-TIME

    Newry City 0-1 Linfield

    The league leaders take a one-goal lead into the break courtesy of Michael O'Connor's close-range strike from a Niall Quinn cross.

    The Blues dominated the half but were almost pegged back just before half-time when Newry sub Karl Moody ran on to a Declan Carville pass but his low shot hit the base of the post.

  5. Penalty confusion

    Newry City 0-1 Linfield

    Linfield thought they had won a penalty in the 36th minute when referee Arnold Hunter pointed to the spot, indicating he had seen a handball in the box. He very quickly changed his mind, however, and overturned the decision.

  6. O'Connor gives Linfield the lead

    Newry City 0-1 Linfield

    Linfield go in front in the seventh minute as Michael O'Connor fires home a left-wing cross from Niall Quinn, who had been released with a superb cross-field pass by Jimmy Callacher.

    Video content

    Video caption: O'Connor gives Linfield the lead
