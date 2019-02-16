Corofin v Gweedore
Live

Listen: Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

Use the icon to listen to the All-Ireland Senior Club Championship

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Summary

  1. Latest: Corofin 2-13 Gaoth Dobhair 1-11
  2. Corofin current All-Ireland champions
  3. Venue: Carrick-on-Shannon

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. On target

    Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

    Kevin Cassidy scored a goal in the first half for Gaoth Dobhair
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Kevin Cassidy scored a goal in the first half for Gaoth Dobhair
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Marked man

    Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

    Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald comes under pressure from Cian O’Maolagain of Gaoth Dobhair
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald comes under pressure from Cian O’Maolagain of Gaoth Dobhair
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. On the ball

    Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

    Niall O’Frighil of Gaoth Dobhair is challenged by Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Niall O’Frighil of Gaoth Dobhair is challenged by Corofin's Kieran Fitzgerald
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Crowds out

    Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

    Supporters of the County Donegal side outnumber those from Corofin
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Supporters of the County Donegal side outnumber those from Corofin at Carrick-on-Shannon
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Tall order for O'Donnell's men

    Corofin v Gaoth Dobhair

    Mervyn O'Donnell is Gaoth Dobhair manager
    Copyright: Inpho
    Image caption: Mervyn O'Donnell's Gaoth Dobhair side are underdogs against the All-Ireland champions from Galway
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top