Down manager Eamonn Burns

Watch again: Down v Antrim in the Ulster SFC

Click on the icon to watch or listen to Down v Antrim

Summary

  1. Result: Down beat Antrim 1-18 to 0-14
  2. First Ulster SFC meeting between counties in 18 years
  3. Down beaten by Tyrone in 2017 decider
  4. Antrim last reached final in 2009
  5. Down face Donegal or Derry in last four

Live Reporting

By Cian Murtagh

All times stated are UK

That’s all folks…

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Well it may not have been the contest we had hoped for but Down will know the importance of momentum when it comes to navigating their way through the Ulster championship.

Eamonn Burns’ men will have to make another significant step up for a semi-final battle against either Derry or Donegal.

Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson must go back to the drawing board before his team attempts to plot a way through the qualifiers.

Thanks for reading, watching, listening and posing for all those photos!

Goal changed everything - Harbinson

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Goal before half-time changed everything - Harbinson

Divided loyalties

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Harry and Joseph Feeney were always going to support the winning side
BBC Sport
Harry and Joseph Feeney were always going to support the winning side

Down's O'Hare and Millar reflect on Antrim result

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

O'Hare and Millar reflect on Down's win over Antrim

We got over the line - Burns

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

We got over the line and that's the main thing - Burns

Can Antrim close the gap?

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

The difference in gulf is around skill, it’s around movement and around speed of thought. The only way to bridge that gap is to get out of Division Four, to try and get out of Division Three and to try and compete against better quality opposition.

Lenny HarbinsonAntrim manager

Goal had a big psychological impact

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

In latter part of the first half, in the last 10 minutes when we were trying to keep the game tight and we conceded the goal - it was hard to keep the players’ spirits up at half-time.

Lenny HarbinsonAntrim manager

The game lost intensity

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

"It was nice to get the victory. I thought we played well for long periods and the game sort of petered out in the last quarter but we’re over the line now and that’s the most important thing.

“We took some players off as a precaution – we took off Caolan Mooney because he had the 'flu during the week - I thought the lads that came on played well but we’ll have to up the intensity again for the next time."

Eamonn BurnsDown manager

Job done for Down - McHugh

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Martin McHugh

BBC Sport NI pundit

Down will be happy enough to get through and they can sit and relax and watch Derry and Donegal battle it out tomorrow. They will have to be better than this though if they are to win their semi-final. It had the feel of a challenge game throughout and Antrim need to look at their style of play. They have the footballers but they need to assess whether they have the commitment to get up there and compete and give the qualifiers a real go.

Full time!

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Referee O'Mahony blows his whistle to officially end a game that had ended as a contest long ago.

Kevin McKernan's goal just before half time gave Down a seven-point lead at the break and they maintained that gap throughout a pedestrian second half that had the intensity of a challenge match rather than an Ulster championship contest.

So Down advance to Derry or Donegal in their semi-final on 10 June while Antrim will go into the qualifier draw on Monday morning.

Three minutes of injury time

Down 1-18 Antrim 0-14

Another three minutes have been added to the clock but this game has been over for some time.

There's a smattering of polite applause as Anthony O'Doherty adds another long-rang free off the ground.

Final minute

Down 1-17 Antrim 0-14

Into the final minute of normal time and Antrim continue to shrink the gap as Kristin Healy adds another fisted point.

Fellow substitute Sean Dornan gets another score for Down but there's no intensity from either side as the crowd starts to filter out of Pairc Esler.

Antrim keep battling

Down 1-16 Antrim 0-13

Back to back scores for Antrim once again as Conor Murray gets his second of the day before substitute Kristin Healy adds his name to the scoreboard.

Down ease off the accelerator

Down 1-16 Antrim 0-11

Down manager Eamonn Burns has taken the likes of Caolan Mooney, Ronan Millar and Colm Flanagan and Antrim have responded by hitting two unanswered scores.

Colum Duffin and Paddy McBride bring their side to double-figures.

But Donal O'Hare keeps Down safely ahead with another free.

Red card!

Down 1-15 Antrim 0-9

Ryan Murray converts a free for Antrim but the vistitors day has just gone from bad to worse.

Centre-back Ricky Johnston is shown a straight red card after he reacts to a late hit by flinging his marker to the ground and following it up with a knee into the chest.

Ten-point lead

Down 1-15 Antrim 0-8

Shay Millar has been really effective in attack for Down today and the wing-forward creates another score for his team with a strong run before a clever off-load to substitute Sean Dornan who turns away to celebrate his score before it even reaches the posts.

Super save!

Down 1-14 Antrim 0-8

A superb pass by Conor Maginn splits the Antrim defence and O'Hare is through one-on-one but Chris Kerr stands up to get a strong block on the shot, which ricochets over the bar. A huge chance for Down.

Ryan Murray responds for Antrim with his third point of the day.

Down retaining possession with ease

Down 1-13 Antrim 0-7

The pattern of this game is now fairly well established as Down patiently probe for openings before punishing any Antrim errors.

Donal O'Hare lands another free and his accuracy is also proving a real problem for the Saffrons' defence.

Conor Maginn is the next to score with an excellent effort that bisects the posts.

Down remain in control

Down 1-11 Antrim 0-7

John Haughey

BBC Sport NI at Pairc Esler

Antrim are finally pushing up on Down's kickouts but no great change in the pattern of the game. The Mournemen now leading by double scores. We've been told the attendance is approximately 5,500.

Points ticking over

Down 1-11 Antrim 0-7

Donal O'Hare with his first point from play after another flowing Down attack.

In contrast, Antrim have to work hard in response with Ryan Murray looping a shot over the bar.

Down's Darren O'Hagan and Patrick Gallagher of Antrim in action at Pairc Esler
Inpho
Down's Darren O'Hagan and Patrick Gallagher of Antrim in action at Pairc Esler

