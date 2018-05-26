Watch again: Down v Antrim in the Ulster SFC

Well it may not have been the contest we had hoped for but Down will know the importance of momentum when it comes to navigating their way through the Ulster championship.

Eamonn Burns’ men will have to make another significant step up for a semi-final battle against either Derry or Donegal.

Antrim boss Lenny Harbinson must go back to the drawing board before his team attempts to plot a way through the qualifiers.

