Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - Fiji v England

Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.

Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.

The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.

BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries and there will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.

They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.