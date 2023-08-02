Watch: Netball World Cup 2023 - Jamaica v New Zealand

Follow the Netball World Cup in South Africa across BBC TV, iPlayer, radio and online from 28 July to 6 August.
Cape Town hosts 16 teams including England, Scotland and Wales, plus Australia and champions New Zealand.
The BBC will show every match across TV, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from the second group stage on 31 July.
BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra have selected live commentaries and there will also be live text commentary of every England game on the BBC Sport website and app as the Roses seek to win the World Cup for the first time.
They finished third at the last World Cup in Liverpool in 2019.
Today's fixtures
All times are BST and subject to change
08.00-10.00 - Australia v England - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
08.00-10.00 - Wales v Trinidad and Tobago - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - Jamaica v New Zealand - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
10.00-12.00 - Fiji v Scotland - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
15.00-17.00 - South Africa v Uganda - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
17.00-19.00 - Tonga v Malawi - BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
What is the format?
There were 16 teams in four pools in the first group stage, which took place from 28 to 30 July, and the top three sides from each went through to Pools F and G.
Teams carry forward the results against the two other teams they faced in the first stage.
They will then contest three further matches against teams they have yet to play.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the semi-finals, while there will be classification matches for other nations.
The final take place at 17:00 BST on Sunday, 6 August at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.
How to watch the Netball World Cup 2023
