Watch: Netball International Series - England v Jamaica

Watch as England come from behind to beat a fast-starting Jamaica 73-52 in the first game of their three-match series at the AO Arena in Manchester.
All times are GMT and subject to change
England take on Jamaica in a three-match series and the BBC has live coverage of every match.
The series forms part of the Roses' preparations for July's World Cup in South Africa. The series opener is at Manchester's AO Arena with the remaining fixtures at London's Copper Box on 14 and 15 January.
England and Jamaica are third and fourth in the world, respectively.
The two sides last met in 2021 when England emerged 2-1 series winners, but the side is much changed since then following the retirements of captain Serena Guthrie and key defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman.
England will hope to start 2023 in positive fashion following a year in which they were unable to retain the Commonwealth title.
After a difficult campaign in Birmingham, where they finished fourth, the Roses hosted a successful 3-0 series win against Uganda, before losing all three of their Test matches against Australia in November.
England Roses head coach Jess Thirlby announced her 16-player squad for the series against Jamaica's Sunshine Girls in December.
Coverage
Sunday 15 January
13:45-15:45: England v Jamaica - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to move/run/dribble with the ball. It is all about the passing.
The 2023 World Cup is taking place next summer in South Africa, with teams from England, Scotland, and Wales competing against the likes of Australia and Jamaica. So there's no better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!
Is it for me?
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and women and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.
Netball is an all over body workout so is great forlosing weightandimproving muscle tone.
You don't need any special kit, just clothes that you feel comfortable exercising in and trainers.
You move through the court by running and jumping so it helps with balance and co-ordination.
Walking Netball is growing in popularity and is a low-impact way to play the game with no age limits - younger or older!
Disability Netball is similar to the traditional game but with a few adaptations such as using a ball with a bell inside for people with visual impairments or installing an induction loop for those who are hearing-impaired. Find your nearest club on Parasport UK.
Find your netball position from how you use your phone
Previous matches are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
How do I get into netball?
BBC Sport
How do I start?
Find a club in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to get going.
What is netball?
Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to move/run/dribble with the ball. It is all about the passing.
The 2023 World Cup is taking place next summer in South Africa, with teams from England, Scotland, and Wales competing against the likes of Australia and Jamaica. So there's no better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!
Is it for me?
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and women and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.
Take a listen to the Netballers podcast for more insights about all levels of netball.
What to expect when I start?