Watch: Netball International Series - England v Jamaica

England take on Jamaica in a three-match series and the BBC has live coverage of every match.

The series forms part of the Roses' preparations for July's World Cup in South Africa. The series opener is at Manchester's AO Arena with the remaining fixtures at London's Copper Box on 14 and 15 January.

England and Jamaica are third and fourth in the world, respectively.

The two sides last met in 2021 when England emerged 2-1 series winners, but the side is much changed since then following the retirements of captain Serena Guthrie and key defenders Eboni Usoro-Brown and Stacey Francis-Bayman.

England will hope to start 2023 in positive fashion following a year in which they were unable to retain the Commonwealth title.

After a difficult campaign in Birmingham, where they finished fourth, the Roses hosted a successful 3-0 series win against Uganda, before losing all three of their Test matches against Australia in November.

England Roses head coach Jess Thirlby announced her 16-player squad for the series against Jamaica's Sunshine Girls in December.

Coverage

Sunday 15 January

13:45-15:45: England v Jamaica - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app

Previous matches are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.