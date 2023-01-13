Watch: Netball International Series - England v Jamaica

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

England had to come from behind to beat a fast-starting Jamaica 73-52 in the first game of their three-match series at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Jamaica took an early six-goal lead as the Roses looked unsettled in front of an electric Manchester crowd.

But a more composed England took to court in the second half and Jamaica lacked ideas in the face of a firing Roses attack.

"I am pleased with how we've responded but I guess the homework for Test two will be to not go down to find that response," head coach Jess Thirlby told BBC Sport.

"I felt that we let ourselves down in the first quarter a little bit. But everyone contributed really well when we needed it most throughout the game so we could get a foothold back in.

"I'm just very proud of the fact they found a way to win."

Read more on the series opener here.