Watch: Netball - The BiG Showdown

A number of international
players taking part including;
England's George Fisher,
Kadeen Corbin, Eboni Usuro-Brown and Scotland's Claire MaxwellNorthern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan to play for Knights men's.
Watch the The BiG Showdown on BBC
All times are GMT and subject to change.
You can watch all of the action from the The BiG Showdown live on the BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday, 8 December
09:15-18:00 - BBC Sport website & app
The BiG Showdown
2019 Superleague
semi-finalists Team Bath are hosting the BiG Showdown where six teams will be competing for the the Lyn Gunson Trophy – named in honour of the legendary coach and player-development guru who made such an impact with Team Bath and England.
The Blue & Gold of Team Bath will be joined at the tournament by fellow Vitality Superleague franchises Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm plus special guests Knights, the UK’s leading men’s netball team.
How to get into Netball
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.
2019 Superleague semi-finalists Team Bath are hosting the BiG Showdown where six teams will be competing for the the Lyn Gunson Trophy – named in honour of the legendary coach and player-development guru who made such an impact with Team Bath and England.
The Blue & Gold of Team Bath will be joined at the tournament by fellow Vitality Superleague franchises Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm plus special guests Knights, the UK’s leading men’s netball team.
How to get into Netball
No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.
Find a club in England,Wales,Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.