Watch: Netball - The BiG Showdown

Team Bath

Netball - The BiG Showdown

Live Reporting

  One's to watch

    A number of international players taking part including;

    England's George Fisher, Kadeen Corbin, Eboni Usuro-Brown and Scotland's Claire MaxwellNorthern Ireland head coach Dan Ryan to play for Knights men's.

    Eboni Usoro Brown
  Watch the The BiG Showdown on BBC

    You can watch all of the action from the The BiG Showdown live on the BBC Sport website & app.

    Sunday, 8 December

    09:15-18:00 - BBC Sport website & app

  The BiG Showdown

    2019 Superleague semi-finalists Team Bath are hosting the BiG Showdown where six teams will be competing for the the Lyn Gunson Trophy – named in honour of the legendary coach and player-development guru who made such an impact with Team Bath and England.

    The Blue & Gold of Team Bath will be joined at the tournament by fellow Vitality Superleague franchises Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm plus special guests Knights, the UK’s leading men’s netball team.

    Team Bath
  How to get into Netball

    No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side. There's also a strong sense of friendship and team-bonding within netball teams.

    Find a club in England,Wales,Scotland or Northern Ireland to get started.

