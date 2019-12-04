Watch: Netball - The BiG Showdown

2019 Superleague semi-finalists Team Bath are hosting the BiG Showdown where six teams will be competing for the the Lyn Gunson Trophy – named in honour of the legendary coach and player-development guru who made such an impact with Team Bath and England.

The Blue & Gold of Team Bath will be joined at the tournament by fellow Vitality Superleague franchises Saracens Mavericks, Severn Stars, Strathclyde Sirens and Surrey Storm plus special guests Knights, the UK’s leading men’s netball team.