Watch: Netball World Cup - Zimbabwe v Malawi

Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.

With the 2019Netball World Cup taking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!

No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.

