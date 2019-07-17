Joanna Kachilika of Malawi

Watch: Netball World Cup - Zimbabwe v Malawi

Live scores/results/fixtures; Standings

Live Reporting

  1. Skills of the Day: Big intercepts & reverse passes at Netball World Cup

    Watch the best skills from day five of the Netball World Cup, including 'beautiful' intercepts & reverse-bounce passes.

    Netball World Cup 2019: 'Beautiful' intercepts & reverse-bounce passes
  2. Meet the Parents: NetBallers host an impromptu parents evening

    The NetBallers find out more about the England players' parents by hosting an impromptu parents evening.

    The girls bump into some proud families at breakfast and hold an impromptu parents evening
  3. England star & DJ Serena Guthrie talks The Wanted, Jay-Z & Beyonce

    Watch as England's Serena Guthrie talks guilty pleasure songs and more for the Match Day Mix.

    Netball World Cup: Match Day Mix with England's Serena Guthrie
  4. Get Inspired: How to get into netball

    Bran Nu Netball: A glimpse into grassroots netball in 2019

    Netball is a seven-a-side game where the aim is to score goals by passing the ball down the court and throwing it in your opponents net. Unlike basketball, players are not allowed to run with the ball - it is all about the passing.

    With the 2019Netball World Cuptaking place in Liverpool this summer, there's never been a better time to get inspired by the top teams and have a go at netball yourself!

    No matter what your fitness level is, there is a position on court for everyone. Netball is a semi-contact sport, so men and woman and boys and girls can all play on the same side.

    Take a listen to theNetballers podcastfor more insights about all levels of netball, or take a look at ourfun quizwhich can tell you which position you play based on how you use your phone.

    Find a club inEngland,Wales,ScotlandorNorthern Irelandto get started!

