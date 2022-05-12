Watch: eSkootr Championships - inaugural race in London

It’s a brand-new sport that combines the modern phenomenon of e-scooters to the world of sport.

The competition will take place across six locations, starting at Printworks London and finishing in the USA.

A 600-metre track at the Printworks venue will see 30 riders compete across heats, culminating in a final race of six riders.

The 30 riders will race on specially designed S1-X electric scooters which can reach speeds of more than 60mph

Professional athletes in the eSC Rider Programme have completed a rigorous assessment, testing and training programme and have been selected for the Championship based on sporting merit.

Former Team GB speed skater Elise Christie, ex-BMX rider Tre Whyte and British snowboarder Billy Morgan are among the riders who will compete.

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has also entered a team called the Joshua’s 258 Racing outfit, which will be one of the ten teams racing.