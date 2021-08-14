Watch: Formula E - Berlin qualifying and e-Prix

5. Robin Frijns (Ned) - Envision Virgin - 89 points
6. Lucas Di Grassi (Bra) - Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler - 87 points
What happened in the last race
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Round 14 also took place at round 15's venue - the Tempelhof Airport Circuit in Berlin.
Brazil's Lucas di Grassi took the win for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler pipping Switzerland's Edo Mortara of Rokit Venturi Racing, with New Zealand's Mitch Evans of Jaguar Racing came home third.
It means more than half the grid can still win the title, while the top seven in the Drivers' World Championship, down to reigning champion Da Costa, are split by just nine points. We are certainly set for quite some finale!
Can cars fight climate change?
The Envision Virgin car can possibly lay claim to doing so! It's electric, like all Formula E cars, but this weekend its livery will also feature the messages 'COP26 - 100 days to go' and 'Together for our planet'.
COP26 is the United Nations Climate Conference, which will be held in Glasgow and where it is hoped world leaders can reach an ambitious agreement on tackling climate change.
What's sport go to do with it?
Unchecked, climate change will affect all aspects of life and has the potential to impact all sports, at all levels. Sport can also help - its global reach and celebrity athletes can inspire and spread a positive message, as with the appointment of Envision Virgin Racing driver Alice Powell as a COP26 ambassador.
What is Formula E?
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode.
How can I watch the Berlin E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and the race available to watch on catch-up and the race live on BBC Two.
Sunday, 15 August
10:15-11:45 - Round 15 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
14:00-16:00 - Round 15 Race, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Driver standings after round 14
1. Nyck De Vries (Ned) - Mercedes-EQ - 95 points
2. Edoardo Mortara (Sui) - Rokit Venturi - 92 points
3. Jake Dennis (GB) - BMW I Andretti - 91 points
4. Mitch Evans (NZ) - Jaguar Racing - 90 points
5. Robin Frijns (Ned) - Envision Virgin - 89 points
6. Lucas Di Grassi (Bra) - Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler - 87 points
What happened in the last race
Round 14 also took place at round 15's venue - the Tempelhof Airport Circuit in Berlin.
Brazil's Lucas di Grassi took the win for Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler pipping Switzerland's Edo Mortara of Rokit Venturi Racing, with New Zealand's Mitch Evans of Jaguar Racing came home third.
It means more than half the grid can still win the title, while the top seven in the Drivers' World Championship, down to reigning champion Da Costa, are split by just nine points. We are certainly set for quite some finale!
Can cars fight climate change?
The Envision Virgin car can possibly lay claim to doing so! It's electric, like all Formula E cars, but this weekend its livery will also feature the messages 'COP26 - 100 days to go' and 'Together for our planet'.
COP26 is the United Nations Climate Conference, which will be held in Glasgow and where it is hoped world leaders can reach an ambitious agreement on tackling climate change.
What's sport go to do with it?
Unchecked, climate change will affect all aspects of life and has the potential to impact all sports, at all levels. Sport can also help - its global reach and celebrity athletes can inspire and spread a positive message, as with the appointment of Envision Virgin Racing driver Alice Powell as a COP26 ambassador.
What is Formula E?
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode.
How can I watch the Berlin E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and the race available to watch on catch-up and the race live on BBC Two.
Sunday, 15 August
10:15-11:45 - Round 15 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
14:00-16:00 - Round 15 Race, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website and mobile app