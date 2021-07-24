Watch: Formula E - London qualifying and e-Prix

The Envision Virgin car can possibly lay claim to doing so! It's electric, like all Formula E cars, but this weekend its livery will also feature the messages 'COP26 - 100 days to go' and 'Together for our planet'.

COP26 is the United Nations Climate Conference, which will be held in Glasgow and where it is hoped world leaders can reach an ambitious agreement on tackling climate change.

What's sport go to do with it?

Unchecked, climate change will affect all aspects of life and has the potential to impact all sports, at all levels. Sport can also help - its global reach and celebrity athletes can inspire and spread a positive message, as with the appointment of Envision Virgin Racing driver Alice Powell as a COP26 ambassador.