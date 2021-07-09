Watch: Formula E - New York qualifying and E-Prix

Round nine
of the Formula E season took place at the Autódromo Miguel E.
Abed in Puebla, Mexico. It was another tough day in Mexico for Pascal Wehrlein
but a great day for Edoardo Mortara.
Mortara, who drives
for ROKiT Venturi, became the eighth different winner in nine races in this
Formula E season. He continued his great form that saw him finish third in
round eight at the same track. The win moved him top of the driver’s standing.
Pascal Weirhlein started the race in second and managed to
finish in the same position on track. However, he received a five second penalty for improper use of Fanboost
that saw him relegated to fourth place. It came just a day after he was disqualified
despite taking the chequered flag in round 8.
Standings after round nine
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
What is Formula E
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode - and this video will tell you all need to know.
How can I watch the Puebla E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage from the Puebla E-Prix, and all of this season's races.
You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.
Saturday 19 June
17:45-19:15 - Round Eight Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
21:30-23:30 - Round Eight Race, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
What happened last time out in the Puebla E-Prix
Round nine of the Formula E season took place at the Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. It was another tough day in Mexico for Pascal Wehrlein but a great day for Edoardo Mortara.
Mortara, who drives for ROKiT Venturi, became the eighth different winner in nine races in this Formula E season. He continued his great form that saw him finish third in round eight at the same track. The win moved him top of the driver’s standing.
Pascal Weirhlein started the race in second and managed to finish in the same position on track. However, he received a five second penalty for improper use of Fanboost that saw him relegated to fourth place. It came just a day after he was disqualified despite taking the chequered flag in round 8.
Standings after round nine
What is Formula E
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world's best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It's also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode - and this video will tell you all need to know.
How can I watch the Puebla E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you live coverage from the Puebla E-Prix, and all of this season's races.
You can watch all the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and on the BBC Red Button - with both qualifying and race available to watch on catch-up.
Saturday 19 June
17:45-19:15 - Round Eight Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
21:30-23:30 - Round Eight Race, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app
To find out when future races are taking place check out the Formula E race calendar.