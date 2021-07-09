Watch: Formula E - New York qualifying and E-Prix

Round nine of the Formula E season took place at the Autódromo Miguel E. Abed in Puebla, Mexico. It was another tough day in Mexico for Pascal Wehrlein but a great day for Edoardo Mortara.

Mortara, who drives for ROKiT Venturi, became the eighth different winner in nine races in this Formula E season. He continued his great form that saw him finish third in round eight at the same track. The win moved him top of the driver’s standing.

Pascal Weirhlein started the race in second and managed to finish in the same position on track. However, he received a five second penalty for improper use of Fanboost that saw him relegated to fourth place. It came just a day after he was disqualified despite taking the chequered flag in round 8.