Watch: Formula E - Rome qualifying & E-Prix round four

The circuit has undergone a number of amendments for Season 7, and sees the track become the second longest in Formula E history behind Beijing.

The work aimed to ensure that the round’s character was retained, while trying to strengthening Formula E’s legacy in the area by making more space for spectators at future events.

Expect high-speed runs and tight, complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking at the hairpin and some 90-degree bends!