Sam Bird of Jaguar Racing

Watch: Formula E - Valencia E-Prix round five

  1. Standings after Round Four

  2. What happened in Rome?

    2018 & 2019 world champion Jean-Eric Vergne kickstarted his season with victory in round three in Rome, while Britain’s Sam Bird of Jaguar strengthened his position in this year’s championship with second place.

    Bird wasn’t able to finish in the second race in the Italian capital, one of three drivers to crash on the very last lap, but compatriot Alex Sims of Mahindra Racing was runner-up to former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne.

    Video caption: Formula E: Stoffel Vandoorne wins race four in Rome
  3. How to watch the Valencia E-Prix

    All times are BST and subject to change.

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC will bring you live coverage from both days of the 2021 Valencia E-Prix, and all of this season's races, live across the BBC.

    You can watch the action on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website and app and watch replays on the BBC Red Button – with both qualifying and race from both days available to watch on catch-up.

    Saturday 24 April

    09:45-11:15 – Round 5 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    13:30-15:30 - Round 5 Race, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    22:30-02:30 – Round 5 Race (replay), BBC Red Button

    Sunday 25 April

    08:45-10:15 – Round 6 Qualifying, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    12:30-14:30 - Round 6 Race, BBC iPlayer & Sport website and mobile app

    22:30-02:30 – Round 6 Race (replay), BBC Red Button

  4. What is Formula E?

    Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world’s best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.

    It’s also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode – and this video will tell you all you need to know.

    Video caption: Formula E explained: Beginners' guide
