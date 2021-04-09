Watch: Formula E - Rome qualifying & E-Prix

The season got underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia at the back end of February. Dutch driver Nyck de\nVries completed a\nFormula E first in the season opener with a sweep of Free Practice, Group\nQualifying, Super Pole, his maiden race win and the Fastest Lap. British\ndriver Sam Bird won round two.
What happened in the first two rounds?
The season got underway in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia at the back end of February.
Dutch driver Nyck de Vries completed a Formula E first in the season opener with a sweep of Free Practice, Group Qualifying, Super Pole, his maiden race win and the Fastest Lap.
British driver Sam Bird won round two.
Current Drivers Standings after two rounds
Post update
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world’s best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It’s also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode – and this video will tell you all you need to know.
What is different about this year's Rome track?
The circuit has undergone a number of amendments for Season 7, and sees the track become the second longest in Formula E history behind Beijing.
The work aimed to ensure that the round’s character was retained, while trying to strengthening Formula E’s legacy in the area by making more space for spectators at future events.
Expect high-speed runs and tight, complex sections and undulations with plenty of opportunities for overtaking at the hairpin and some 90-degree bends!
How can I watch Formula E and the Rome E-Prix?
All times are BST and subject to change, along with broadcast channels
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will bring you coverage of the 2021 Rome E-Prix, and all of this season's races, live across the BBC.
Saturday's race is due to be live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event on BBC iPlayer here.
Coverage
Saturday 10 April
10:45 - 12:15 BST: Rome - Qualifying, Round 3 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
14:45 - 16:30 BST: Rome - Race, Round 3 - BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app
Sunday 11 April
07:45 - 09:15 BST: Rome - Qualifying, Round 4 - Red Button, BBC iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app
11:30 - 13:30: Rome - Qualifying, Round 4 - BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app (played as live on BBC Red Button from 13:00)
Further races in Valencia (24 & 25 April), Monaco (8 May), Marrakesh (22 May), and Santiago (5 & 6 June) will also be broadcast on the BBC. Further races are also set to be announced shortly.