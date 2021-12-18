Watch: Extreme E - Jurassic X-Prix in Dorset

Motorsport fans have a new series to get stuck into with Extreme E - and it's guilt-free.
The series sees all-electric SUVs racing across five remote territories to raise awareness of climate issues.
Each X-Prix features an equal mix of male and female competitors, with Britons Jenson Button and Jamie Chadwick billed as some of the contenders who will take part.
The final opportunity
Extreme ECopyright: Extreme E
This weekend marks the final race of Extreme E’s first season and the Championship decider as the nine teams go head-to-head in their all-electric ODYSSEY 21s.
Although RXR has led the standings throughout and currently tops the table on 129 points, Lewis Hamilton’s X44 on 113 points could take Championship victory this weekend.
Just behind the top two and in close contention are Andretti United Extreme E (93 points) and Jenson Button’s JBXE (92 points) as they fight to round out the top three spots.
The format
Qualifying takes place on day one to determine the top three runners, who will progress through to a semi-final, with the top two making the final.
The bottom three (fourth to sixth) of qualifying go on to the ‘crazy race’. The fastest team in that completes the two X-Prix finalists
The races are over two laps of about 16km, with four teams – all made up of one male and one female driver – going head to head.
Extreme ECopyright: Extreme E
When to watch
All coverage times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage from Extreme E's final round of this year's championship via the BBC Red Button, connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app, alongside BBC Two coverage of the best of the week’s riding.
You will also be able to catch up with any action you’ve missed on the BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Weekend timings
Sunday 19 December
10:00-11:30 GMT Semi Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-14:00 GMT Final - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Extreme ECopyright: Extreme E Extreme ECopyright: Extreme E
What is Extreme E?
Motorsport fans have a new series to get stuck into with Extreme E - and it's guilt-free.
The series sees all-electric SUVs racing across five remote territories to raise awareness of climate issues.
Each X-Prix features an equal mix of male and female competitors, with Britons Jenson Button and Jamie Chadwick billed as some of the contenders who will take part.
The final opportunity
This weekend marks the final race of Extreme E’s first season and the Championship decider as the nine teams go head-to-head in their all-electric ODYSSEY 21s.
Although RXR has led the standings throughout and currently tops the table on 129 points, Lewis Hamilton’s X44 on 113 points could take Championship victory this weekend.
Just behind the top two and in close contention are Andretti United Extreme E (93 points) and Jenson Button’s JBXE (92 points) as they fight to round out the top three spots.
The format
Qualifying takes place on day one to determine the top three runners, who will progress through to a semi-final, with the top two making the final.
The bottom three (fourth to sixth) of qualifying go on to the ‘crazy race’. The fastest team in that completes the two X-Prix finalists
The races are over two laps of about 16km, with four teams – all made up of one male and one female driver – going head to head.
When to watch
All coverage times are GMT and subject to change
BBC iPlayer
The BBC will have live coverage from Extreme E's final round of this year's championship via the BBC Red Button, connected TV and the BBC Sport website and app, alongside BBC Two coverage of the best of the week’s riding.
You will also be able to catch up with any action you’ve missed on the BBC iPlayer for up to 30 days.
Weekend timings
Sunday 19 December
10:00-11:30 GMT Semi Finals - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
12:00-14:00 GMT Final - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and app