Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round two

De Vries wins but Mortara's stunning move steals the show
Nyck de Vries of Mercedes-EQ took his maiden Formula E win as the season got underway yesterday, but it was runner-up Edoardo Mortara of Rokit Venturi who gave us the race's most thrilling moment.
Mortara's inch-perfect double overtake saw him snake between two cars to catapult him towards a podium finish.
De Vries took the chequered flag having started on pole, and the Dutchman dominate from the start, never looking like relinquishing his lead.
New Zealander Mitch Evans came third, while there were championship points for Britain's Oliver Rowland, Alexander Sims and Oliver Turvey. Less fortunate were Alex Lynn and Sam Bird who crashed into each other, ending both of their races.
It was also a disappointing start to the season for reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa, who could only manage 11th.
Hamilton v Button v Rosberg in Extreme E series
Seven-times Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton is one of several F1 championship winners to enter a team in Formula E’s off-road series, Extreme E. The new series aims to shed light on environmental issues and will feature electric SUVs racing in hostile conditions in Saudi Arabia, Greenland and Senegal this year.
“Extreme E really appealed to me because of its environmental focus and this is a great opportunity to be involved from the outset as a team founder,” said Hamilton, whose drivers will be nine-time World Rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez. “It means so much that I can use my love of racing to have a positive impact.”
This will be Hamilton's first foray into motorsport team ownership and his contract with Mercedes F1 means he will not drive or take a hands-on role with his X44 team.
The first race is scheduled for April in Senegal and Hamilton’s team will see him locking horns with two other F1 world champions. Former McLaren team-mate Jenson Button is expected to be driving for his JBXE team and Nico Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 world title when they raced together for Mercedes, is in charge of the Rosberg RXR team.
The Brits on the grid
Oliver Rowland, 28, came fifth in the championship last
season, winning one of the races in Berlin. He is still with the Nissan e.Dams
team and partnered with Switzerland's Sebastian Buemi - the 2015-16 champion.
There is an
all-British pairing in the NIO 333 FE Team as Oliver Turvey, 33,
is joined by Tom Blomqvist, 27, after he raced for Jaguar
Racing twice in 2019-20.
Mahindra Racing
also have two Britons driving for them as Alex Sims, 32, moves
over from BMW i Andretti Motorsport, while Alex Lynn, 27, has
been retained after impressing for them at the end of the last campaign.
Formula E
newcomer Jake Dennis, 25, will make his debut in Diriyah for
BMW i Andretti Motorsport after impressing during the team's selection process
in October.
"For me to
take a factory BMW seat is a real testament to what I was able to do. I don't
think many people saw it coming but it's just phenomenal and a big confidence
boost," said Dennis, who took part in Formula 1 testing for Red Bull in
May 2018.
What is Formula E?
Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series
which sees some of the world’s best drivers compete in supercharged cars on
narrow, fast-paced circuits.
It’s also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting,
such as the fan boost and attack mode – and this video will tell you all you
need to know.
‘Pure power, waiting to be unleashed’
Two night races, the first ever in the all-electric racing series, take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - one on Friday followed by another on Saturday.
Twenty-four drivers from 12 teams will be lining up for the first E-Prix in a delayed start to the 2020-21 campaign.
The action is thrilling and unpredicable - with five different champions and 17 race winners in the six seasons so far.
The full 2021 calendar is still to be completed, although after the Saudi Arabia double-header, races are due to take place in Rome, Italy (10 April), Valencia, Spain (24 April), Monaco (8 May), Marrakesh, Monaco (22 May), and two in Santiago, Chile (5 and 6 June), with organisers also hoping for an additional six races.
