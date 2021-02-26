Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round two

Video content Video caption: 'The best move of Formula E' - Edoardo Mortara gets two places in one move 'The best move of Formula E' - Edoardo Mortara gets two places in one move

Nyck de Vries of Mercedes-EQ took his maiden Formula E win as the season got underway yesterday, but it was runner-up Edoardo Mortara of Rokit Venturi who gave us the race's most thrilling moment.

Mortara's inch-perfect double overtake saw him snake between two cars to catapult him towards a podium finish.

De Vries took the chequered flag having started on pole, and the Dutchman dominate from the start, never looking like relinquishing his lead.

New Zealander Mitch Evans came third, while there were championship points for Britain's Oliver Rowland, Alexander Sims and Oliver Turvey. Less fortunate were Alex Lynn and Sam Bird who crashed into each other, ending both of their races.

It was also a disappointing start to the season for reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa, who could only manage 11th.