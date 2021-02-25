Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round one

Jaguar Copyright: Jaguar Jaguar's Sam Bird Image caption: Jaguar's Sam Bird

No British driver has won a Formula E title, but there are seven of them on the grid in 2021.

Sam Bird had competed in every race with Virgin Racing and came third in the 2017-18 championship but has moved to Jaguar Racing ahead of the new season.

Oliver Rowland, 28, came fifth in the championship last year, winning one of the races in Berlin. He is still with the Nissan e.Dams team and partnered with Switzerland's Sebastian Buemi - the 2015-16 champion.

There is an all-British pairing in the NIO 333 FE Team as Oliver Turvey, 33, is joined by Tom Blomqvist, 27, after he raced for Jaguar Racing twice in 2019-20.

Mahindra Racing also have two Britons driving for them as Alex Sims, 32, moves over from BMW i Andretti Motorsport, while Alex Lynn, 27, has been retained after impressing for them at the end of the last campaign.

Formula E newcomer Jake Dennis, 25, will make his debut in Diriyah for BMW i Andretti Motorsport after impressing during the team's selection process in October.