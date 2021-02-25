Formula E

Watch: Formula E - Diriyah E-Prix round one

  1. Last time out

    Video content

    Video caption: Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins as Antonio Felix da Costa is crowned champion

    Last year’s champion, Portugal’s Antonio Felix da Costa, is back on the grid looking to become the second Formula E driver to defend their crown.

    The DS Techeetah driver dominated last year’s series, winning three races in a row and winning the championship by a massive 71 points ahead of former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne.

    Da Costa took over as champion from team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne, who took the title in both 2018 and 2019 but had to settle for third place last year.

  2. Watch Formula E on BBC Sport

    All times are GMT and subject to change

    BBC iPlayer

    The BBC has live coverage of every race from the 2021 Formula E season and you can watch all of the action on the BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and right here on the BBC Sport website or mobile app.

    This weekend you can catch full coverage of qualifying and the race from the first two rounds in Ad Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

    Friday 26 February

    Round One – Qualifying

    12:45-14:15 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app

    Round One – Race

    16:30-18:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app

    Saturday 27 February

    Round Two – Qualifying

    12:45-14:15 – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app

    Round Two – Race

    16:30-18:30 - BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & mobile app

  3. The Brits on the grid

    Sam Bird
    Copyright: Jaguar
    Image caption: Jaguar's Sam Bird

    No British driver has won a Formula E title, but there are seven of them on the grid in 2021.

    Sam Bird had competed in every race with Virgin Racing and came third in the 2017-18 championship but has moved to Jaguar Racing ahead of the new season.

    Oliver Rowland, 28, came fifth in the championship last year, winning one of the races in Berlin. He is still with the Nissan e.Dams team and partnered with Switzerland's Sebastian Buemi - the 2015-16 champion.

    There is an all-British pairing in the NIO 333 FE Team as Oliver Turvey, 33, is joined by Tom Blomqvist, 27, after he raced for Jaguar Racing twice in 2019-20.

    Mahindra Racing also have two Britons driving for them as Alex Sims, 32, moves over from BMW i Andretti Motorsport, while Alex Lynn, 27, has been retained after impressing for them at the end of the last campaign.

    Formula E newcomer Jake Dennis, 25, will make his debut in Diriyah for BMW i Andretti Motorsport after impressing during the team's selection process in October.

  4. What is Formula E?

    Formula E is the action-packed all-electric racing series which sees some of the world’s best drivers compete in supercharged cars on narrow, fast-paced circuits.

    It’s also packed with ideas to keep the action exciting, such as the fan boost and attack mode – and this video will tell you all you need to know.

    Video content

    Video caption: Formula E explained: Beginners' guide
  5. ‘Pure power, waiting to be unleashed’

    Video content

    Video caption: Formula E: All-electric racing series returns for season seven

    Two night races, the first ever in the all-electric racing series, take place in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia - one on Friday followed by another on Saturday.

    Twenty-four drivers from 12 teams will be lining up for the first E-Prix in a delayed start to the 2020-21 campaign.

    The action is thrilling and unpredicable - with five different champions and 17 race winners in the six seasons so far.

    The full 2021 calendar is still to be completed, although after the Saudi Arabia double-header, races are due to take place in Rome, Italy (10 April), Valencia, Spain (24 April), Monaco (8 May), Marrakesh, Monaco (22 May), and two in Santiago, Chile (5 and 6 June), with organisers also hoping for an additional six races.

