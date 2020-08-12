Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix race & qualifying

With Antonio Felix da Costa already crowned as the drivers’ champion, and last year’s winner Jean-Eric Vergne in second place, very little has gone wrong for French-Chinese team DS Techeetah on their way to a third successive drivers’ championship.

Da Costa, who started the season back in November with just three points from his two starts in Diriyah, has scored 153 points from the last seven races, averaging 22 points per race, the equivalent of clinching pole, the fastest lap and finishing second in each race.

His 156-point total is almost twice that of his nearest rival – his own team-mate Vergne – a statistic which further emphasises the dominance of the car.

"This team knew what I could do even when I was finishing nowhere and they brought me back,” said Da Costa after clinching the title. “A massive thanks to my team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne too – he’s a hard competitor but he has helped me out a lot."