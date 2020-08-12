Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix race & qualifying

With Antonio Felix da Costa already crowned as the drivers’ champion, and last year’s winner Jean-Eric Vergne in second place, very little has gone wrong for French-Chinese team DS Techeetah on their way to a third successive drivers’ championship.
DS Techeetah’s amazing season
With Antonio Felix da Costa already crowned as the drivers’ champion, and last year’s winner Jean-Eric Vergne in second place, very little has gone wrong for French-Chinese team DS Techeetah on their way to a third successive drivers’ championship.
Da Costa, who started the season back in November with just three points from his two starts in Diriyah, has scored 153 points from the last seven races, averaging 22 points per race, the equivalent of clinching pole, the fastest lap and finishing second in each race.
His 156-point total is almost twice that of his nearest rival – his own team-mate Vergne – a statistic which further emphasises the dominance of the car.
"This team knew what I could do even when I was finishing nowhere and they brought me back,” said Da Costa after clinching the title. “A massive thanks to my team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne too – he’s a hard competitor but he has helped me out a lot."
Blomqvist to drive for Jaguar in last two races
Panasonic Jaguar will have their reserve driver Tom Blomqvist in the car for the last two races of the season in Berlin, partnering Mitch Evans and replacing James Calado, who has commitments with the World Endurance Championship after scoring 10 points in his nine drives for Jaguar this season, exiting as 17th in the standings.
"I’m excited to get behind the wheel of the Jaguar for the last couple of races," he said, welcoming a new Berlin layout for the final two starts. “I want to deliver my very best for Mitch and the team."
British-Swedish driver Blomqvist, the son of former World Rally champion Stig Blomqvist, drove for Andretti Formula E in 2018, gaining a top-10 finish in first race in Marakesh.
"Tom’s previous Formula E experience and knowledge will stand him in good stead,” said Jaguar team director James Barclay. “The whole team is looking forward to seeing him on track on Wednesday and Thursday.”
How can I watch Formula E?
All times are BST and subject to change
It has been a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - with all the action live on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Qualifying- iPlayer and BBC Sport website
E-Prix- iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website
Race 11: Thursday, 13 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30
Race: 17:00-19:30