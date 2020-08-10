Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix qualifying & race

Video content Video caption: Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins as Antonio Felix da Costa is crowned champion Formula E: Jean-Eric Vergne wins as Antonio Felix da Costa is crowned champion

Antonio Felix da Costa clinched the Formula E 2019-20 title after he came second in the latest race in Berlin.

He began the day with a 68-point lead over Maximilian Gunther, but the German only qualified in 21st and then saw his race end on the opening lap when he collided with Oliver Turvey.

Portugal's Da Costa, 28, came second behind team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne.

The result means DS Techeetah have also clinched the constructors' championship with two races of the season remaining.

Da Costa becomes the fifth different driver to win the Formula E title after Nelson Piquet Jr in 2014-15, Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16, Lucas di Grassi in 2016-17 and Vergne the past two seasons.

