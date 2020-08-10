Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix qualifying & race

There have been nine races so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic - and four in the last week in Berlin.
Now the final two races will be held - also at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital. There are three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
How can I watch Formula E?
All times are BST and subject to change
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
What happened last time out?
Antonio Felix da Costa clinched the Formula E 2019-20 title after he came second in the latest race in Berlin.
He began the day with a 68-point lead over Maximilian Gunther, but the German only qualified in 21st and then saw his race end on the opening lap when he collided with Oliver Turvey.
Portugal's Da Costa, 28, came second behind team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne.
The result means DS Techeetah have also clinched the constructors' championship with two races of the season remaining.
Da Costa becomes the fifth different driver to win the Formula E title after Nelson Piquet Jr in 2014-15, Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16, Lucas di Grassi in 2016-17 and Vergne the past two seasons.
Read the full report here.
How will it work?
There have been nine races so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic - and four in the last week in Berlin.
Now the final two races will be held - also at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital. There are three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
How can I watch Formula E?
All times are BST and subject to change
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Qualifying - iPlayer and BBC Sport website
E-Prix - iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website
Race 10: Wednesday, 12 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race: 17:30-19:30
Race 11: Thursday, 13 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race: 17:00-19:30