Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix

Maximilian Gunther wins in Berlin as Antonio Felix da Costa closes in on title
Maximilian Gunther won a thrilling Formula E race in Berlin by only 0.1 seconds as Antonio Felix da Costa came fourth to move closer to winning the drivers’ championship.
German Gunther, driving for the BMW I Andretti team, overtook pole-sitter Jean-Eric Vergne with five minutes to go and then edged out Robin Frijns in an incredible last lap.
Da Costa’s title lead remains at 68 points and he will win the championship for the first time if he wins the next race of the season.
This was the eighth race of the season and the third of six to be held at the Templehof Airport circuit in a nine-day period,
How will it work?
There have been seven races so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic - and two in the last week in Berlin.
Now the final four races will be held - also at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital. There are three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
It had to be tonight, says W Series champ Visser
Beitske Visser won two of the three races in the penultimate week of the W Series to seal her overall victory in the electric series, then admitted she would probably not be able to make the final week of the championship.
“I’m not sure I can join the races next week – so I had to make sure I did it tonight,” said the Dutch ace after holding off her nearest title rival Marta Garcia in the third race on the virtual Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit to make next week’s three races at Silverstone a battle for the minor placings, Garcia having been all but assured of finishing second in the standings.
Visser had a 66-point lead after winning the first race at Nurburgring and then went from last to third in the second, reverse-grid race, meaning she could afford to give up two points to the Spaniard in the last race and still secure the title.
Although Garcia started on pole, Visser had the lead within a minute of the start and, after Garcia left the track trying to get back at her, never had less than a minute as a cushion on her way to the title.
“I knew the points standings before the last race so I had a chance and I’m very happy I managed to do it,” said Visser, who is now on her way to Belgium to test an LMP2 car with the Richard Mille team at Spa, where she is expected to partner Tatiana Calderon in the European Le Mans series.
Abt back in business
Sacked Audi Formula E driver Daniel Abt will return to the series for the final seven races of the season after securing a drive with the Nio 333 team as partner to British driver Oliver Turvey.
Abt, 27, was fired by the Audi Abt Schaeffler team – whose manager is his father, Hans-Jurgen Abt - after letting a sims racer take his place in the Race From Home Challenge, the virtual series organised by Formula E when track racing was ruled out by coronavirus measures.
He had his last Formula E win in May 2018 at Berlin, the venue for the remaining six races of the season. He will replace Chinese driver Ma Qinghua, who has been ruled out by Covid-related travel restrictions.
The German driver, who has raced at every Formula E event since 2014 – a total of 63 races - tested the Nio car in Britain ahead of the Berlin races. “I have a lot of experience and input to offer the team,” he said.
Nio manager Vincent Wang called Abt’s signing “a prodigal who has returned,” but also admitted not everyone will welcome the German driver back to the paddock.
“The controversies surrounding him reached quite a high level and will bring two opposite opinions,” said Wang.
How can I watch Formula E?
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
How can I watch Formula E?
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Qualifying -(iPlayer and BBC Sport website)
E-Prix -(iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)
Race Nine: Sunday, 9 August
Qualifying:13:00-14:30 Race:17:30-19:30
Race 10: Wednesday, 12 August
Qualifying:13:00-14:30 Race:17:30-19:30
Race 11: Thursday, 13 August
Qualifying:13:00-14:30 Race:17:00-19:30