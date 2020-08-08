Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix

Beitske Visser won two of the three races in the penultimate week of the W Series to seal her overall victory in the electric series, then admitted she would probably not be able to make the final week of the championship.

“I’m not sure I can join the races next week – so I had to make sure I did it tonight,” said the Dutch ace after holding off her nearest title rival Marta Garcia in the third race on the virtual Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit to make next week’s three races at Silverstone a battle for the minor placings, Garcia having been all but assured of finishing second in the standings.

Visser had a 66-point lead after winning the first race at Nurburgring and then went from last to third in the second, reverse-grid race, meaning she could afford to give up two points to the Spaniard in the last race and still secure the title.

Although Garcia started on pole, Visser had the lead within a minute of the start and, after Garcia left the track trying to get back at her, never had less than a minute as a cushion on her way to the title.

“I knew the points standings before the last race so I had a chance and I’m very happy I managed to do it,” said Visser, who is now on her way to Belgium to test an LMP2 car with the Richard Mille team at Spa, where she is expected to partner Tatiana Calderon in the European Le Mans series.