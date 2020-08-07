Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix

Video content Video caption: Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa takes 'stunning' second win in Berlin Formula E: Antonio Felix da Costa takes 'stunning' second win in Berlin

Antonio Felix da Costa won his third Formula E race in a row to go 68 points clear in the drivers' championship.

In the second of six races in nine days in Berlin, Portugal’s Da Costa, racing for the DS Techeetah team, started on pole and finished three seconds ahead of Sebastien Buemi.

Lucas di Grassi overtook Robin Frijns late on to come third, with ex-Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne fifth.

Britons Sam Bird and Oliver Rowland were sixth and seventh respectively.

Da Costa won the fifth race of the season in Marrakesh, Morocco, in February before the coronavirus pandemic caused the 2019-20 Formula E campaign to be halted for more than five months.

The final four races in the season will also take place at the Templehof Airport circuit, although the track, which had been run in a reversed configuration for the past two races, will revert to a normal layout for the next two before a new design for the final two events.