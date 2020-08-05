Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix

There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the final six races will be held at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital - with three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
Nine days, six races, one track: Berlin's Tempelhof hosts Formula E finale
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled.
Sacked Audi Formula E driver Daniel Abt will return to the series for the final seven races of the season after securing a drive with the Nio 333 team as partner to British driver Oliver Turvey.
Abt, 27, was fired by the Audi Abt Schaeffler team – whose manager is his father, Hans-Jurgen Abt - after letting a sims racer take his place in the Race From Home Challenge, the virtual series organised by Formula E when track racing was ruled out by coronavirus measures.
He had his last Formula E win in May 2018 at Berlin, the venue for the remaining six races of the season. He will replace Chinese driver Ma Qinghua, who has been ruled out by Covid-related travel restrictions.
The German driver, who has raced at every Formula E event since 2014 – a total of 63 races - tested the Nio car in Britain ahead of the Berlin races. “I have a lot of experience and input to offer the team,” he said.
Nio manager Vincent Wang called Abt’s signing “a prodigal who has returned,” but also admitted not everyone will welcome the German driver back to the paddock.
“The controversies surrounding him reached quite a high level and will bring two opposite opinions,” said Wang.
How can I watch Formula E?
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
How will it work?
There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Now the final six races will be held at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital - with three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.
As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.
Nine days, six races, one track: Berlin's Tempelhof hosts Formula E finale
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled.
Read more here.
Abt back in business
Sacked Audi Formula E driver Daniel Abt will return to the series for the final seven races of the season after securing a drive with the Nio 333 team as partner to British driver Oliver Turvey.
Abt, 27, was fired by the Audi Abt Schaeffler team – whose manager is his father, Hans-Jurgen Abt - after letting a sims racer take his place in the Race From Home Challenge, the virtual series organised by Formula E when track racing was ruled out by coronavirus measures.
He had his last Formula E win in May 2018 at Berlin, the venue for the remaining six races of the season. He will replace Chinese driver Ma Qinghua, who has been ruled out by Covid-related travel restrictions.
The German driver, who has raced at every Formula E event since 2014 – a total of 63 races - tested the Nio car in Britain ahead of the Berlin races. “I have a lot of experience and input to offer the team,” he said.
Nio manager Vincent Wang called Abt’s signing “a prodigal who has returned,” but also admitted not everyone will welcome the German driver back to the paddock.
“The controversies surrounding him reached quite a high level and will bring two opposite opinions,” said Wang.
How can I watch Formula E?
It promises to be a fast and frantic conclusion to the 2019-20 FIA Formula E season, with six races in nine days - and you can watch all the action on the BBC.
Scheduled races in China, Italy, France, South Korea, Indonesia, the United States and a season-ending double-header in London have all been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Qualifying (iPlayer and BBC Sport website)
E-Prix (iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website)
Race Seven: Thursday, 6 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race:17:30-19:30
Race Eight: Saturday, 8 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race:17:30-19:30
Race Nine: Sunday, 9 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race: 17:30-19:30
Race 10: Wednesday, 12 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race: 17:30-19:30
Race 11: Thursday, 13 August
Qualifying: 13:00-14:30 Race: 17:00-19:30