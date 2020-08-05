Watch: Formula E - Berlin E-Prix

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

There have been five events so far in the sixth edition of the all-electric series – two in Saudi Arabia and one apiece in Chile, Mexico and Morocco - with the last on 29 February, before the season came to an abrupt halt because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the final six races will be held at Berlin's Tempelhof circuit - a historic airfield on the outskirts of Germany's capital - with three different track configurations used: a reversed track, the regular set-up, then a new design.

As per German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on site at any time and there will be mandatory Covid-19 testing, on-site screening, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.