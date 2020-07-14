Watch: W Series Esports League - Watkins Glen

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

With the 2020 W Series postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the W Series Esports League has been launched to fill the void until an expanded 2021 on-track calendar is started.

The Esports League is a 10-round series, taking place every Thursday from 11 June. Similarly to the on-track version it is women-only racing but this time via simulation.

All 18 drivers that qualified for the on-track W Series are expected to take part alongside some previous W Series drivers.

How will it work?

Each round will feature three races:

Race 1: 15 mins

15 mins Race 2 (reverse grid): 15 mins

15 mins Race 3: 20 mins

The starting grid for the reverse-grid race will be determined by the finishing positions from race one. To promote close, fair competition and an authentic ‘League’ feel, points for each race will be awarded as follows:

Race 1: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap

20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap Race 2: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap

20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap Race 3: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap

At the end of the W Series Esports League season, the driver who has scored the most points will be declared the winner of the W Series Esports League.