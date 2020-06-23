Watch: W Series Esports League - Brands Hatch

What is the W Series Esports League and how does it work?
With the 2020 W Series postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the W Series Esports League has been launched to fill the void until an expanded 2021 on-track calendar is started.
The Esports League is a 10-round series, taking place every Thursday from 11 June. Similarly to the on-track version it is women-only racing but this time via simulation.
All 18 drivers that qualified for the on-track W Series are expected to take part alongside some previous W Series drivers.
How will it work?
Each round will feature three races:
Race 1: 15 mins
Race 2 (reverse grid): 15 mins
Race 3: 20 mins
The starting grid for the reverse-grid race will be determined by the finishing positions from race one. To promote close, fair competition and an authentic ‘League’ feel, points for each race will be awarded as follows:
Race 1: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 2: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
Race 3: 20-17-15-13-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 (1st – 15th) & one point for fastest lap
At the end of the W Series Esports League season, the driver who has scored the most points will be declared the winner of the W Series Esports League.
Who is competing in the W Series Esports League?
Great Britain's Jamie Chadwick, who won the 2019 W Series Championship, is set to be taking part alongside the 17 other drivers that were due to race in the on-track 2020 Championships.
They will be joined by some specially invited guests to form a larger field with drivers from across the world taking part in the 10-round series.
Alongside Chadwick, as Great Britain representatives, are Alice Powell (third in the 2019 standings) Sarah Moore (eighth in 2019), Jessica Hawkins (11th in 2019) and Abbie Eaton.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
The full list of drivers:
Ayla Agren (Norway), Jamie Chadwick, Alice Powell, Sarah Moore, Jessica Hawkins, Abbie Eaton (all GB), Sabre Cook (USA), Belen Garcia, Marta Garcia, Nerea Marti (all Spain), Emma Kimilainen (Finland), Miki Koyama (Japan), Tasmin Pepper (South Africa), Vicky Piria (Italy), Gosia Rdest (Poland), Naomi Schiff (Rwanda), Irina Sidorkova (Russia), Bruna Tomaselli (Brazil), Beitske Visser (Netherlands), Fabienne Wohlwend (Liechtenstein), Caitlin Wood (Australia).
How can I watch the W Series Esports League?
All times are subject to change
BBC Sport will have live coverage from all 10 rounds in the W Series Esports League.
Coverage will be available live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app and available to catch up for 30 days.
Full coverage details:
Round three, Brands Hatch - Thursday 25 June, 19:00-20:30
Round four, Interlagos - Thursday 2 July, 19:00-20:30
Round five, Spa-Francorchamps - Thursday 9 July, 19:00-20:30
Round six, Watkins Glen - Thursday 16 July, 19:00-20:30
Round seven, Suzuka - Thursday 23 July, 19:00-20:30
Round eight, Mount Panorama - Thursday 30 July, 19:00-20:30
Round nine, Nurburing - Thursday 6 August, 19:00-20:30
Round 10, Silverstone - Thursday 13 August, 19:00-20:30