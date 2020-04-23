Watch: Formula E SIM Race - Home Challenge

What is it?

The Race at Home challenge is a eight-week competition, ending in a Grand Final on 7 June, involving the normal Formula E teams and drivers.

How does it work?

The 24 drivers will race against one another using software that includes the latest generation Formula E car, up-to-date liveries of all the teams and iconic street tracks such as Hong Kong and Monaco.

Races will start with a competitive one-lap qualifying system to determine the order of the grid and once the race begins, the last-placed driver at the end of each lap will be eliminated, after the first two laps/

Elimination will continue until 12 drivers remain, where a two-lap sprint to the finish line will decide the point-scoring positions. Drivers will carry over their points to the following weekend.

The scoring system is also the same as in real life with drivers earning extra points for pole position and the fastest lap. There will also be double points on offer in the final race.