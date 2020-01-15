Watch: Formula E - Santiago - Practice, qualifying & race

Video content Video caption: Formula E: Briton Sam bird wins first Formula E race of season Formula E: Briton Sam bird wins first Formula E race of season

It was a great weekend for the Brits in Saudi Arabia as Sam Bird and Alexander Sims won the first and second races of the season respectively in a Diriyah double-header.

Envision Virgin’s Bird took the chequered flag in the first race after reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was forced to retire with steering troubles.

Sims, who started both races on pole, took the honours in the second race despite crossing the line behind his BMW Andretti team-mate Max Gunther, who was penalised for overtaking behind a safety car.

Sims now leads the Championship ahead of former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne, who is eight points behind, and Bird who sits one point further back.