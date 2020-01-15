Watch: Formula E - Santiago - Practice, qualifying & race
Related Video and Audio
Play video Santiago E-Prix - Free Practice 1 from BBC Sport
Play video Santiago E-Prix - Free Practice 2 from BBC Sport
Play video Santiago E-Prix - Qualifying from BBC Sport
Play video Santiago E-Prix - Race from BBC Sport
RTL
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
What happened last time?
It was a great weekend for the Brits in Saudi Arabia as Sam Bird and Alexander Sims won the first and second races of the season respectively in a Diriyah double-header.
Envision Virgin’s Bird took the chequered flag in the first race after reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was forced to retire with steering troubles.
Sims, who started both races on pole, took the honours in the second race despite crossing the line behind his BMW Andretti team-mate Max Gunther, who was penalised for overtaking behind a safety car.
Sims now leads the Championship ahead of former Formula 1 star Stoffel Vandoorne, who is eight points behind, and Bird who sits one point further back.
How can I watch the Santiago E-Prix?
All times are GMT and are subject to change
Santiago, Chile, is the second stop of the 2019-20 Formula E season following the curtain-raising double-header in Ad-Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.
London is set to host the finale season with another double-header in July 2020.
Live coverage of every race will be available to watch across the BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 18 January
10:55-11:55 - Free practice 1, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
13:10-13:55 - Free practice 2, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
14:45-16:45 - Qualifying, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app
18:00-20:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sport website & app
What to look out for in the new season
Motorsport's cleanest racing series is in to its sixth season as Formula E action arrives in Santiago, Chile.
The new season features 14 races in 12 cities on four continents spread over nine months. All the races will be available live and free-to-air on BBC online platforms.
France's Jean-Eric Vergne has won the past two editions of the championship but faces a fresh challenge with German manufacturing giants Mercedes and Porsche joining a series that last year produced nine different winners from 13 races.
Formula E was launched back in 2014 with sustainability in mind, and organisers saying the aim was to "reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible".
To achieve this, cars are powered by a battery that is made with 100% renewable fuel, and tyres that, as well as lasting an entire race, can also be recycled afterwards. Spectators are encouraged to use public transport to get to events, with no public car parking available.
What happened last season?
Jean-Eric Vergne became the first double Formula E champion at the season finale in New York after two title rivals crashed on the final lap.
Going into this race, Mitch Evans and Lucas Di Grassi were championship contenders, and both needed at least a race win to claim the title - but Di Grassi attempted to overtake Evans running them both into the wall.
Robin Frijns claimed the race victory, while Alexander Sims, and Sebastien Buemi finished in second and third.
Formula E schedule 2019-20
22 Nov: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) – won by Sam Bird (GB, Envision Virgin)
23 Nov: Diriyah (Saudi Arabia) – won by Alexander Sims (GB, BMW Andretti)
18 Jan: Santiago (Chile)
15 Feb: Mexico City (Mexico)
Feb 29: Marrakesh (Morocco)
Mar 21: Sanya (China)
Apr 4: Rome (Italy)
Apr 18: Paris (France)
May 3: Seoul (South Korea)
Jun 6: Jakarta (Indonesia)
Jun 21: Berlin (Germany)
Jul 11: New York (USA)
Jul 25: London (GB)
Jul 26: London (GB)
How to get involved
BBC Sport
If you're inspired to take up motorsport after watching BBC's coverage of Formula E, you can find out more here.