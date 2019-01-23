Watch: Formula E - Santiago E-Prix

Video content Video caption: Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco

Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio won the second Formula E race of the season after a thrilling battle in Marrakesh.

The Mahindra Racing driver held off a last-ditch attack from Robin Frijns while Britain’s Sam Bird was third following a chaotic 45 minutes.

The safety car was deployed with seven minutes to go after Antonio Felix da Costa - who won the opening race in Saudi Arabia - crashed out of the lead after being hit by BMW Andretti team-mate Alexander Sims.

Sims was able to recover and made it back up to fourth, but he was denied a place on the podium by a spirited drive from fellow countryman Bird.