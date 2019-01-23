Formula E starting grid

Watch: Formula E - Santiago E-Prix

BBC TV coverage, race calendar & results

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. What happened last time?

    Video content

    Video caption: Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco

    Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio won the second Formula E race of the season after a thrilling battle in Marrakesh.

    The Mahindra Racing driver held off a last-ditch attack from Robin Frijns while Britain’s Sam Bird was third following a chaotic 45 minutes.

    The safety car was deployed with seven minutes to go after Antonio Felix da Costa - who won the opening race in Saudi Arabia - crashed out of the lead after being hit by BMW Andretti team-mate Alexander Sims.

    Sims was able to recover and made it back up to fourth, but he was denied a place on the podium by a spirited drive from fellow countryman Bird.

    2019 Formula E drivers' standings after round two
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  2. Podium finish shows promise - Bird

    Sam Bird
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Sam Bird is taking plenty of positives into round three of the Formula E Championships in Chile this weekend after claiming his first podium place since June.

    The British driver started on pole for the second race of the season in Marrakesh but lost ground following a collision on the opening lap.

    He recovered to claim his first points of the campaign and moved up to sixth place in the overall standings, while Envision Virgin Racing team-mate Robin Frijns finished second.

    "After getting hit from behind, I felt like I was nursing the car and had a bit of an issue," Bird, 32, told motorsportweek.com.

    “But we collectively got an amazing result for the team and we showed pace in qualifying, which is promising.

    "As one of the only customer teams, what we’re doing is really impressive.”

  3. Expect the unexpected in Santiago

    Jean-Eric Vergne
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Fans flock to congratulate Jean-Eric Vergne after a thrilling win at last year's Formula E race in Santiago, Chile

    Formula E visited Chile for the first time last season and the race did not disappoint - producing a thrilling showdown as Techeetah drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Andre Lotterer claimed the first ever team one-two finish.

    Vergne, who went on to win the 2018 drivers' championship, edged a tight finish that almost resulted in the team-mates taking each other out on the final lap.

    The venue has been moved from the Parque Forestal area of Santiago to a new 2.4km circuit in Parque O’Higgins, but it remains on the streets at the heart of Chile’s capital city.

    And there should be plenty of opportunity for overtaking as the Formula E drivers navigate 14 turns on the circuit, which winds its way through the park and around the centrepiece Movistar Arena.

    Jean-Eric Vergne and Andre Lotterer
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Image caption: Jean-Eric Vergne holds off Techeetah team-mate Andre Lotterer in Santiago during last year's Formula E race
  4. Race schedule and BBC TV coverage

    Follow all the action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the BBC.

    The championship consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers competing over 13 races, finishing with a double-header in New York.

    Live coverage will be available to watch on the Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website, mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.

    26 January – Santiago, Chile

    18:30-20:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online (replayed 21:35-23:35, Sunday, 27 January on BBC Red Button)

    16 February – Mexico City, Mexico

    21:30-23:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online (replayed 07:45-09:45, Sunday, 17 February on BBC Red Button)

    10 March – Hong Kong, China

    07:00-09:30 - Race, BBC Two

    18:00-20:30 - Race (replay), BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

    23 March – Sanya, China

    13 April – Rome, Italy

    27 April – Paris, France

    11 May Monaco

    25 May – Berlin, Germany

    22 June – Bern, Switzerland

    13 July – New York, USA

    14 July – New York, USA

  5. What is Formula E?

    Pietro Fittipaldi during the last Formula E race in Marrakesh
    Copyright: Getty Images

    The FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first all-electric single seater series and is in its fifth season of competition.

    The 13-race calendar started in December and will run until July, finishing with two races in two days in New York City.

    A new car has been introduced this season that has a longer battery life, eliminating the need to change cars during the race, while BMW and Nissan have joined the rapidly growing list of manufacturers.

    The 45-minute long races feature a number of ways to add extra excitement, with drivers able to use ‘Attack Mode’ and ‘Fan Boost’ to help overtaking while there are bonus points for pole position and fastest lap.

