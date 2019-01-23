Watch: Formula E - Santiago E-Prix

Belgium's
Jerome d'Ambrosio won the second Formula E race of the season after a thrilling
battle in Marrakesh.
The Mahindra Racing
driver held off a last-ditch attack from Robin Frijns while Britain’s Sam Bird
was third following a chaotic 45 minutes.
The safety car was
deployed with seven minutes to go after Antonio Felix da Costa - who won the opening race in Saudi Arabia - crashed out of
the lead after being hit by BMW Andretti team-mate Alexander Sims.
Sims was able to recover
and made it back up to fourth, but he was denied a place on the podium by a
spirited drive from fellow countryman Bird.
Podium finish shows promise - Bird
Sam Bird is taking plenty of positives into round three of the Formula E Championships in Chile this weekend after claiming his first
podium place since June.
The British driver started on pole for the second race of the season in Marrakesh but lost ground following a collision on the opening lap.
He recovered to claim his
first points of the campaign and moved up to sixth place in the overall standings, while Envision Virgin Racing team-mate Robin Frijns finished second.
"After getting hit
from behind, I felt like I was nursing the car and had a bit of an issue," Bird, 32, told motorsportweek.com.
“But we
collectively got an amazing result for the team and we showed pace in
qualifying, which is promising.
"As one of the only customer teams, what we’re
doing is really impressive.”
Expect the unexpected in Santiago
Formula E visited Chile for the first time last season and the race did
not disappoint - producing a thrilling showdown as Techeetah drivers Jean-Eric
Vergne and Andre
Lotterer claimed the first ever team one-two finish.
Vergne, who went on to win the 2018 drivers' championship, edged a tight finish that almost resulted in the
team-mates taking each other out on the final lap.
The venue has been moved from the Parque Forestal area of Santiago to a
new 2.4km circuit in Parque O’Higgins, but it remains on the streets at the heart of Chile’s capital city.
And there should be plenty of opportunity for overtaking as the Formula E drivers navigate 14 turns on the circuit, which winds its way through the park and around
the centrepiece Movistar Arena.
Race schedule and BBC TV coverage
Follow all the
action from every race of the new ABB FIA Formula E Championship across the
BBC.
The championship
consists of 11 teams and 22 drivers competing over 13 races, finishing with a double-header in New York.
Live coverage will
be available to watch on the Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website,
mobile app and the BBC iPlayer.
26 January – Santiago, Chile
18:30-20:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
(replayed 21:35-23:35, Sunday, 27 January on BBC Red Button)
16 February – Mexico City,
Mexico
21:30-23:30 - Race, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
(replayed 07:45-09:45, Sunday, 17 February on BBC Red Button)
10 March – Hong Kong, China
07:00-09:30 - Race, BBC Two
18:00-20:30 - Race (replay), BBC Red Button, Connected TV and
online
23 March – Sanya, China
13 April – Rome, Italy
27 April – Paris, France
11 May – Monaco
25 May – Berlin, Germany
22 June – Bern, Switzerland
13 July – New York, USA
14 July – New York, USA
What is Formula E?
The FIA Formula E Championship is the world’s first
all-electric single seater series and is in its fifth season of competition.
The 13-race calendar started in December and will run
until July, finishing with two races in two days in New York City.
A new car has been introduced this season that has a
longer battery life, eliminating the need to change cars during the race, while
BMW and Nissan have joined the rapidly growing list of manufacturers.
The 45-minute long races feature a number of ways to add
extra excitement, with drivers able to use ‘Attack Mode’ and ‘Fan Boost’ to
help overtaking while there are bonus points for pole position and fastest lap.
