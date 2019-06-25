Watch: Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final - men's
Summary
- Modern Pentathlon World Cup Final takes place in Tokyo, Japan from 28-30 June
- Joseph Choong, James Cooke and Thomas Toolis are competing for Great Britain in the men's event on Saturday
- The women's competition was held on Friday and mixed relay will take place on Sunday
- The final is the fifth round of the World Cup series - following stages in Egypt, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czech Republic
- Winners of the men's and women's individual events will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020