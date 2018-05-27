UFC Liverpool: Till beats Thompson by unanimous decision
I didn't want it to end
Darren Till beats Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision
Brad Pickett
Former UFC fighter
For me, the fight kept on getting better. It kept warming up and warming up. The last two rounds were phenomenal.
It kept getting better and better and I, personally, did not want the fight to stop.
The pre-fight talk clearly had an impact. That was cagey for long periods before a lively final round. Plenty of mutual respect out there.
There wasn't quite the level of excitement we might have hoped for but the crowd didn't seem to mind. It was absolutely pumping inside the Echo Arena.
Wonderboy started cagey
Darren Till beats Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision
Nick Peet
BBC MMA Show Presenter
We knew, going into this fight, that these two are the best strikers in the welterweight division.
I think Till's talk before the fight, saying that he was going for a second round knockout, clearly was him trying to antagonise Thompson - that was why Wonderboy started cagey.
Incredible emotion there from Darren Till in his post-fight interview - and plenty of expletives along with it. He had difficulties in the build-up making the weight but the judges' decision prompted a massive release from the Liverpudlian.
A huge moment in his career.
Darren Till beats Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision
Matthew Harold: Really enjoyed the BBC 5 Live Sport Extra commentary. Had a big fight feel. Hopefully this is the start of something big.
Darren Till, talking on BT Sport: "I played games. I know he thinks I’m an aggressive fighter but I’m also a calm fighter. He is a phenomenal striker and I’ve never fought a striker like that. I had to use every part of my brain to work him out."
What next? "To all the doubters, yes! Who is doubting me now? No one! No one! I want everyone and anyone next. I’m not scared of anyone."
A powerful strike by Till
Darren Till beats Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision
Brad Pickett
Former UFC fighter
That shot by Till hit Thompson on the back of the ear. He didn't see the shot and it caught him by surprise.
It definitely was a powerful strike.
Till was the aggressor throughout
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Nick Peet
BBC MMA Show Presenter
Absolutely, that left won him this fight. That was the one defining moment from the fight. Till was the aggressor throughout. Stephen Thompson was lucky to escape at times.
For me, that final round swung it and I have Darren Till as the winner.
Winner - Darren Till
Darren Till beats Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision
Till wins it 48-47 on one card, and 49-46 on the other two.
He lifts Stephen Thompson in the air afterwards, a nice show of sportsmanship. It wasn't spectacular but what a massive win that is for Till.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Thompson lunges at Till and brings him to the floor, but Till bounces straight back to his feet. Till showing maturity here by still remaining composed.
As the fight ends Till is on top of the octagon. He thinks he's won it.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Suddenly the fight comes alive. Till drops Thompson with a big left hand, and Thompson is on the floor, but manages to scramble to his feet.
That brings the crowd to their feet.
Fourth round was Till's best
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Nick Peet
BBC MMA Show Presenter
Thompson is so hard to nail down. He's like Fred Astaire out there. It looks like he's skating on ice at times.
That, though, was Till's best round, but you're counting on one hand the amount of eye-catching shots. I think Stephen Thompson needs to exchange more in this final round.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Into the final round we go. Both of them need a big round.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Four rounds gone and no-one has taken a heavy shot, which shows how good their defences are.
Thompson has landed more significant strikes though, but it's very difficult to score.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
It is now officially the longest fight in Darren Till's career.
He still looks fresh. This could be where the 10 years he has on the 35-year-old Wonderboy starts to tell.
A good response by Till
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Brad Pickett
Former UFC fighter
It was great to see Darren Till respond in that round.
These rounds are too close, I would like to see some more decisive action in the final two.
Till takes a finger to the eye, and the referee pauses the fight for a few moments. As it restarts Till comes at Thompson with just a little bit more venom than before.
Stephen Thompson v Darren Till
Thompson seems to be growing in confidence. Till can't seem to get the range. Thompson edging away from him then countering with some neat jabs.
Nothing spectacular, but you imagine the judges will like this.