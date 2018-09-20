GB's Chelsie Giles

Watch: World Judo Championships - women's -52 kg and men's -66 kg finals

  1. World Judo Championships, Baku, Azerbaijan, 20-27 September
  2. Great Britain has a 14-strong team including 11 women and three men
  3. Chelsie Giles competes for Great Britain in the women's under-52kg (subject to qualification from the preliminaries)
  4. GB has no competitors in the men's under-66kg
  5. Use the play icon to watch live coverage