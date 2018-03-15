Cheltenham Festival - Irish narrowly miss out on clean sweep

Trainer Willie Mullins on yet another Cheltenham winner: "It's unbelievable. When start training you hope that you get one winner, that's the most aspiration you have when you're training over in Ireland. It is not something you'd dream of. We're thrilled.
On Laurina: "She's big fine mare as you can see. She looks a mare with a real future. It was a breathtaking win, her best runs have been at home but to do that against the whole of the British Isles was excellent."
'She is a proper one'
Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (16:50 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Jockey Paul Townsend: "Laurina is a proper one – we always liked her at home and I
would have been disappointed if she got beat – I am working for a genius (Willie Mullins) and Laurina is improving all the time."
Live Reporting
By Jonathan Jurejko
All times stated are UK
Goodbye!
Time for us to say goodbye. Boooo!
But we will be back tomorrow at 13:00 GMT for the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. Not just any day of course... Gold Cup Day!
See you then...
Post update
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent at Cheltenham
Willie Mullins has never won the Cheltenham Gold Cup and been runner up six times. He is one of the favourites this time.
Post update
Before we disappear, here are two must-read pieces from our man Frank Keogh at Cheltenham for your enjoyment:
Today's results
1:30 JLT Novices' Chase: Shattered Love - Jack Kennedy - Gordon Elliott
2:10 Handicap Hurdle (14:10 GMT): Delta Work - Davy Russell - Gordon Elliott
2:50 Ryanair Chase: Balko Des Flos - Davy Russell - Henry De Bromhead
3:30 Stayers' Hurdle: Penhill - Paul Townend - Willie Mullins
4:10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate: The Storyteller - Davy Russell - Gordon Elliott
4.50 Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle: Laurina - Paul Townend - Willie Mullins
5:30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase: Missed Approach - Noel McParlan - Alan and Andrew Turner
Post update
So that's wrap this one up then... here's what's happened on St Patrick's Thursday:
'Special win'
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Winning jockey Noel McParlan on his first Festival victory: “This was very special and never thought the day would come. Thanks to the owners for keeping me on last year!
"This is what I've dreamed of all my life.
"He stuck his head down and went for the line. He picked up and galloped away. I could hear them behind but as soon as they came to him he picked up."
RESULT
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
8 Missed Approach Mr N McParlan 8-1
4 Mall Dini Mr P W Mullins 4-1 Fav
11 Squouateur Mr J J Codd 5-1
5 Double Ross Mr Z Baker 40-1
Post update
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
John Hunt
BBC Radio 5 live's commentator at Cheltenham
One for England! We haven't said that many times.
When Mall Dini pushed the button he didn’t have anything and what a race and heart of a lion from Missed Approach.
WINNER - Missed Approach
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
An English winner! No Green Sweep this year...
Mall Dini, with the class and grace of his Italian footballer namesake, glides into Missed Approach's wing mirror as they come out of the penultimate fence...
But Missed Approach digs in... Mall Dini can't kick, neither can Squouateur... and Missed Approach, trained by Alan and Andrew Turner, hangs on for a gutsy win.
Post update
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
Missed Approach has taken over as the field goes past the grandstand and away round the bend for the final time. Double Ross and Pendra are close behind. Steady pace, open race...
Post update
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
Squouateur is back in the pack, as is Mall Dini, as the field head up to the top of the hill. The English-trained horses are having the better of this final race so far...
Post update
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
John Hunt
BBC Radio 5 live's commentator at Cheltenham
Mall Dini is the favourite and things did not go right last year but he still managed to finish fifth.
Can the Irish clean up?
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Cheltenham
Seven years ago, the Irish won the first six races on day two, but were denied by Cheltenian in the Champion Bumper.
This time they go into the last with three of the 20 runners - they are favourites Mall Dini and Squouateur, and outsider Marinero.
Post update
Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Handicap Chase (17:30 GMT)
On to the final race of the day then... anyone still got an acca going? I hope you've backed an Irish horse...
Post update
Cornelius Lysaght
BBC horse racing correspondent at Cheltenham
Willie Mullins has been praised for all sorts of winners over the years, but getting Penhill to win a Cheltenham feature without a prep race after such an absence is right up there.
So much can go wrong in this type of situation, you can only do a certain amount on the gallops, and preparations must be precisely worked out. Bravo.
Sam Spinner ran well, but it’s also been nigh on impossible to lead all the way (his style) this week.
Earlier, Cue Card being pulled up was worrying; he’s fine, but many fans will be hoping that he’s retired now leaving behind a long list of happy memories.
Post update
A reminder that earlier Penhill won the day's feature race, the Stayers' Hurdle. It was a surprise win for the 12-1 shot. And probably made one or two people a few quid...
Post update
Frank Keogh
BBC Sport at Cheltenham
There are some interesting outfits among the crowd...
Post update
A few moments ago we referenced the Spice Girls, turns out a couple of lads at Cheltenham today have taken their style inspo from Mel B...
'A mare with a real future'
Laurina wins Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (16:50 GMT)
Trainer Willie Mullins on yet another Cheltenham winner: "It's unbelievable. When start training you hope that you get one winner, that's the most aspiration you have when you're training over in Ireland. It is not something you'd dream of. We're thrilled.
On Laurina: "She's big fine mare as you can see. She looks a mare with a real future. It was a breathtaking win, her best runs have been at home but to do that against the whole of the British Isles was excellent."
'She is a proper one'
Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle (16:50 GMT)
BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Jockey Paul Townsend: "Laurina is a proper one – we always liked her at home and I would have been disappointed if she got beat – I am working for a genius (Willie Mullins) and Laurina is improving all the time."