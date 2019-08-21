Watch: Men's EuroHockey Championships - England v Ireland

A disappointing campaign has seen England and Ireland - both of whom made the semi-finals two years ago - battling against relegation with two teams from Pool C heading down to the Championships II in 2021.
A salvage job for England and Ireland
A disappointing campaign has seen England and Ireland - both of whom made the semi-finals two years ago - battling against relegation with two teams from Pool C heading down to the Championships II in 2021.
England came in to the tournament with high hopes but suffered a 2-0 defeat to Belgium before only managing draws against Wales and Spain. Ireland meanwhile struggled in a tough group with Germany and reigning champions the Netherlands both beating the Green Machine.
England have been ever-presents in the top tier of EuroHockey since the tournament began while Ireland have been a fixture since 2011, and having failed to earn a place in the Olympics, both teams will be hoping to avoid further disappointment.
What are the EuroHockey Championships?
The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the men's edition includes England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the men's tournament, doing so in the Netherlands in 2009, but Ireland finished third in 2015, beating England 4-2 in the third-place playoff. Wales and Scotland both earned promotion from EuroHockey II in 2017. Germany are the most successful side in EuroHockey history, with eight men's titles since the competition began in 1970.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Click here for the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s matches – below is the list of remaining men’s matches you can watch on the BBC.
Thursday 22 August
12:20-14:00 - Scotland v Wales, Pool C, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
14:35-16:15 - England v Ireland, Pool C, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
16:50-18:30 - Belgium v Germany, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - Netherlands v Spain, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
Saturday 24 August
12:20-14:00 - England v Scotland, Pool C, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
14:40-16:30 - Ireland v Wales, Pool C, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
16:50-18:30 - Third-place playoff, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - Men's Final, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
How to get into hockey
Hockey is in some ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a goal in the opposing team's net.
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.