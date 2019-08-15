Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championships - Ireland v Belarus

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images England beat Germany in the third-place playoff in 2017 Image caption: England beat Germany in the third-place playoff in 2017

The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.

This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the women's edition includes England and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition – including Scotland, who beat Italy in the final earlier in the month.

England are the only one of the home nations to have won the women's tournament, doing so in both 1991 and 2015 as hosts. Ireland have never finished higher than fifth in the women’s version of the tournament. The Dutch are the most successful team in the tournament, winning nine of the 17 editions to have taken place.

The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.