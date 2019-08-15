Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championships - Germany v England

The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with
What are the EuroHockey Championships?
The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the women's edition includes England and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition – including Scotland, who beat Italy in the final earlier in the month.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the women's tournament, doing so in both 1991 and 2015 as hosts. Ireland have never finished higher than fifth in the women’s version of the tournament. The Dutch are the most successful team in the tournament, winning nine of the 17 editions to have taken place.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.
The England team
Mark Hager’s side come into the tournament “excited for the challenge” and can call upon six of the British team that won gold in Rio in 2016.
Shona McCallin, who is one of six England players who triumphed at the Olympics, is back in action after suffering a severe concussion in February last year, while Hollie Pearne-Webb captains the side.
England finished third in 2017 and have never failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.
You can read more and see the full squad here.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Click here for the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s matches – below is the list of women’s matches you can watch on the BBC.
Monday 19 August
12:30-14:30 - Germany v England, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
14:45-16:45 - Ireland v Belarus, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
Wednesday 21 August
09:00-11:00 - England v Belarus, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
11:15-13:15 - Ireland v Germany, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
Friday 23 August
17:00-19:00 - 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
19:30-21:30 - 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
Sunday 25 August
15:00-17:00 – Women’s final, BBC Sport website and app & Connected TV
