Watch: Men's EuroHockey Championships semi-finals - Belgium v Germany

World Champions and pre-tournament favourites Belgium have been in scintillating form, cruising through their pool without conceding a single goal.
A 5-0 win over Spain was followed by a 2-0 defeat of England and a crushing 6-0 win against a Wales side who struggled to cope with a Belgian masterclass on home soil.
Belgium were defeated in the final by the Netherlands last time and need to overcome a strong German side if they want to go one better. The Germans were narrowly defeated by the Dutch in their Pool B encounter but thrashed both Ireland and Scotland - the latter 9-0 - to make sure of their place in the semi-finals.
What are the EuroHockey Championships?
The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with
men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around
the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the
men's edition includes England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland as they aim not
only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for
the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom
two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be
replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the
men's tournament, doing so in the Netherlands in 2009, but Ireland finished
third in 2015, beating England 4-2 in the third-place playoff. Wales and
Scotland both earned promotion from EuroHockey II in 2017. Germany are the most
successful side in EuroHockey history, with eight men's titles since the
competition began in 1970.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will
compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to
the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C,
where they will play off to avoid relegation.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Click here for the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s matches – below is the list of remaining men’s matches you can watch on the BBC.
Thursday 22 August
16:50-18:30 - 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
Saturday 24 August
16:50-18:30 - Third-place playoff, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - Men's Final, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
How to get into hockey
Hockey is in some
ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a
goal in the opposing team's net.
There are different
variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability
or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off
the field.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game
or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your
postcode to locate your nearest club.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Brilliant Belgians face tough test
World Champions and pre-tournament favourites Belgium have been in scintillating form, cruising through their pool without conceding a single goal.
A 5-0 win over Spain was followed by a 2-0 defeat of England and a crushing 6-0 win against a Wales side who struggled to cope with a Belgian masterclass on home soil.
Belgium were defeated in the final by the Netherlands last time and need to overcome a strong German side if they want to go one better. The Germans were narrowly defeated by the Dutch in their Pool B encounter but thrashed both Ireland and Scotland - the latter 9-0 - to make sure of their place in the semi-finals.
What are the EuroHockey Championships?
The EuroHockey Championships take place every two years with men's and women's tournaments which involve the eight best teams from around the continent.
This year’s contest is being held in Antwerp, Belgium and the men's edition includes England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland as they aim not only to win the coveted title but also to secure automatic qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
While the champions will be on their way to Japan, the bottom two teams will suffer relegation to the EuroHockey Championship II, and will be replaced by the top two teams from that tournament for the 2021 edition.
England are the only one of the home nations to have won the men's tournament, doing so in the Netherlands in 2009, but Ireland finished third in 2015, beating England 4-2 in the third-place playoff. Wales and Scotland both earned promotion from EuroHockey II in 2017. Germany are the most successful side in EuroHockey history, with eight men's titles since the competition began in 1970.
The eight teams are divided into two pools of four, who will compete in a round robin before the top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals. The bottom two teams in each group will drop into Pool C, where they will play off to avoid relegation.
EuroHockey Championships on the BBC
All times are BST and subject to change.
The BBC will have live coverage of all of the home nations’ matches in both the men’s and women’s competitions, as well as the semi-finals and finals.
All of the matches will be available to watch on the BBC Sport website and app as well via the BBC iPlayer, where you can also watch the matches back on catch-up.
Click here for the full schedule for both the men’s and women’s matches – below is the list of remaining men’s matches you can watch on the BBC.
Thursday 22 August
16:50-18:30 - 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
Saturday 24 August
16:50-18:30 - Third-place playoff, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
19:20-21:00 - Men's Final, BBC Sport website and Connected TV
How to get into hockey
Hockey is in some ways like football. It's an 11 a-side team game, where the aim is to score a goal in the opposing team's net.
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.