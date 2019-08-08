Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Italy v Austria

The venue for the EuroHockey II Championship, Glasgow National Hockey Centre, has a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators and was constructed for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Other events to have been staged there include the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II 2017, the Men’s World League 1 in 2016 and the Women’s Champions Challenge event in 2014.
The home of hockey in Scotland, the facility has two synthetic hockey pitches and the offices of Scottish Hockey are also housed at the centre, which has a distinctive wing-shaped roof to the main stand.
Scotland play their home matches at this venue and their end-of-season national club finals are also held at Glasgow.
BBC Coverage
All times are BST and subject to change
You can follow live coverage of the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II taking place in Glasgow from 4th-10th August across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer.
Friday 9 August
12:20-14:30– Wales v Ukraine - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
14:35-16:40 - Italy v Austria - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
16:55-19:00 – Scotland v Poland-Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
Saturday 10 August
16:15-18:15 – Final-Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
You can also catch-up on all the action on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
Get Inspired: How to get into hockey
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
It is very common to have two or more generations of a family in one team and is the country's most gender-equal sport.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Scotland's Centre for Hockey
The venue for the EuroHockey II Championship, Glasgow National Hockey Centre, has a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators and was constructed for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Other events to have been staged there include the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II 2017, the Men’s World League 1 in 2016 and the Women’s Champions Challenge event in 2014.
The home of hockey in Scotland, the facility has two synthetic hockey pitches and the offices of Scottish Hockey are also housed at the centre, which has a distinctive wing-shaped roof to the main stand.
Scotland play their home matches at this venue and their end-of-season national club finals are also held at Glasgow.
BBC Coverage
All times are BST and subject to change
You can follow live coverage of the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II taking place in Glasgow from 4th-10th August across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer.
Friday 9 August
12:20-14:30– Wales v Ukraine - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
14:35-16:40 - Italy v Austria - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
16:55-19:00 – Scotland v Poland-Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
Saturday 10 August
16:15-18:15 – Final-Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
You can also catch-up on all the action on the BBC iPlayer for 30 days.
Get Inspired: How to get into hockey
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
It is very common to have two or more generations of a family in one team and is the country's most gender-equal sport.
After Team GB women won Gold in Rio, 10,000 people picked up a stick at their local hockey club.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.
In England and Wales, Back To Hockey is a campaign offering people of all ages either a complete introduction to the game, or a return to hockey if you've had a break from it.
The Scotland and Northern Ireland hockey associations will also direct you to clubs in your area.