Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Wales v Czech Republic

Having narrowly failed to make the semi-finals (and thereby remain in contention for promotion to the top flight), Wales now have to make sure they are not one of the two teams to suffer relegation to EuroHockey III at the end of this tournament.

A late goal by Leah Wilkinson gave Wales a 2-2 draw with Poland in their final Pool A game, but the result was short of the win they needed to book a semi-final against hosts Scotland.

The bottom two teams from the first-round groups will play against each other in Pool C with their group game against each other counting towards their final positions.The Welsh thus have a win against Turkey to their name as they start Pool C.

Wales can keep themselves in EuroHockey II on Friday if they beat Ukraine and the other game - Czech Republic v Turkey - ends in a draw. Any other results will see Wales needing to sort out their fate in their final Pool C game on Saturday against the Czechs.