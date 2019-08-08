Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Wales v Czech Republic

Having narrowly failed to make the semi-finals (and thereby remain in contention for promotion to the top flight), Wales now have to make sure they are not one of the two teams to suffer relegation to EuroHockey III at the end of this tournament.
A late goal by Leah Wilkinson gave Wales a 2-2 draw with Poland in their final Pool A game, but the result was short of the win they needed to book a semi-final against hosts Scotland.
The bottom two teams from the first-round groups will play against each other in Pool C with their group game against each other counting towards their final positions.The Welsh thus have a win against Turkey to their name as they start Pool C.
Wales can keep themselves in EuroHockey II on Friday if they beat Ukraine and the other game - Czech Republic v Turkey - ends in a draw. Any other results will see Wales needing to sort out their fate in their final Pool C game on Saturday against the Czechs.
Scotland's Centre for Hockey
The venue for the EuroHockey II Championship, Glasgow National Hockey Centre, has a maximum capacity of 5,000 spectators and was constructed for the 2014 Commonwealth Games.
Other events to have been staged there include the Men’s EuroHockey Championship II 2017, the Men’s World League 1 in 2016 and the Women’s Champions Challenge event in 2014.
The home of hockey in Scotland, the facility has two synthetic hockey pitches and the offices of Scottish Hockey are also housed at the centre, which has a distinctive wing-shaped roof to the main stand.
Scotland play their home matches at this venue and their end-of-season national club finals are also held at Glasgow.
BBC Coverage
All times are BST and subject to change
You can follow live coverage of the Women’s EuroHockey Championship II taking place in Glasgow from 4th-10th August across Connected TV, the BBC Sport website and app plus BBC iPlayer.
Saturday 10 August
09:20-11:30 - Wales v Czech Republic - Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
16:15-18:15 – Final-Connected TVs, BBC Sport website & app plus BBC iPlayer
You can also catch-up on all the action on theBBC iPlayerfor 30 days.
Get Inspired: How to get into hockey
There are different variations of the game, so hockey is for everyone, regardless of age, ability or gender. There's also a real social side, with a culture of team bonding off the field.
It is very common to have two or more generations of a family in one team and is the country's most gender-equal sport.
After Team GB women won Gold in Rio, 10,000 people picked up a stick at their local hockey club.
Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.
In England and Wales, Back To Hockey is a campaign offering people of all ages either a complete introduction to the game, or a return to hockey if you've had a break from it.
The Scotland and Northern Ireland hockey associations will also direct you to clubs in your area.