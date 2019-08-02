Watch: Women's EuroHockey Championship II - Scotland v Ukraine

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Suzy Petty in action for Great Britain Image caption: Suzy Petty in action for Great Britain

With their future funding being linked to performance, Great Britain’s women find themselves under pressure with the Tokyo Olympic Games 12 months away.

The fact that they are reigning Olympic champions – and were watched by an estimated nine million television viewers as they won the shoot-out that brought them gold in Rio - means nothing in terms of defending their title because they have to qualify and their results in the past three seasons have been indifferent as the squad has rebuilt following retirements.

Great Britain are trying to not think about Tokyo 2020 but defender Suzy Petty has admitted they are aware of the "scary" consequences not qualifying for next summer's Olympics would have for the sport.

The team can solve that problem by winning the European Championship later this month – otherwise they would have to win a play-off against another team left adrift from their own continental championships.