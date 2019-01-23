East Grinstead

Watch: Super 6s Indoor Hockey finals

  1. 10.30 GMT: Women’s Semi-Final - Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham
  2. 11:45 GMT: Women’s Semi-Final - East Grinstead v Slough
  3. 13:00 GMT: Men’s Semi-Final - Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead
  4. 14:15 GMT: Men’s Semi-Final – Surbiton v Sevenoaks
  5. Women’s Final at 15:30 GMT, men's final at 16:45 GMT
  7. Coverage provided by England Hockey

    The Indoor Hockey Super 6s takes place on Sunday 27 January at the Copper Box Arena and is the climax of the indoor hockey season. The top four men’s and women’s hockey clubs battle it out to become end of season champions.

    The Super 6s is a shorter version of the traditional game of hockey, played indoors over two 20-minute halves.

    Rio 2016 Olympic Gold medallists Sam Quek, Laura Unsworth, Sophie Bray and Ashley Jackson will all be in action for their clubs.

  2. BBC Coverage

    BBC Sport will bring you live uninterrupted coverage of the semi-finals and finals on Connected TV and online.

    Sunday 27 January

    10:20-19:00, Super 6s Indoor Hockey Finals, Connected TV and online

    10.30 Women’s Semi-Final 1 - Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham

    11:45 Women’s Semi-Final 2 - East Grinstead v Slough

    13:00 Men’s Semi-Final 1 - Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead

    14:15 Men’s Semi-Final 2 – Surbiton v Sevenoaks

    15:30 Women’s Final

    16:45 Men’s Final

  3. Get Inspired: How to get into hockey

    How do I start?

    • Play Hockey is a good place to start for those who are new to the game or interested in coming back to it after years away. Simply type in your postcode to locate your nearest club.
    • In England and Wales, Back To Hockey is a campaign offering people of all ages either a complete introduction to the game, or a return to hockey if you've had a break from it.
    • The Scotland and Northern Ireland hockey associations will also direct you to clubs in your area.
