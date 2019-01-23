Watch: Super 6s Indoor Hockey finals
- 10.30 GMT: Women’s Semi-Final - Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham
- 11:45 GMT: Women’s Semi-Final - East Grinstead v Slough
- 13:00 GMT: Men’s Semi-Final - Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead
- 14:15 GMT: Men’s Semi-Final – Surbiton v Sevenoaks
- Women’s Final at 15:30 GMT, men's final at 16:45 GMT
- Use the play button to watch coverage
- Coverage provided by England Hockey
All times stated are UK
What are the Indoor Hockey Super 6s?
The Indoor Hockey Super 6s takes place on Sunday 27 January at the Copper Box Arena and is the climax of the indoor hockey season. The top four men’s and women’s hockey clubs battle it out to become end of season champions.
The Super 6s is a shorter version of the traditional game of hockey, played indoors over two 20-minute halves.
Rio 2016 Olympic Gold medallists Sam Quek, Laura Unsworth, Sophie Bray and Ashley Jackson will all be in action for their clubs.
BBC Coverage
BBC Sport will bring you live uninterrupted coverage of the semi-finals and finals on Connected TV and online.
Sunday 27 January
10:20-19:00, Super 6s Indoor Hockey Finals, Connected TV and online
10.30 Women’s Semi-Final 1 - Bowdon Hightown v Buckingham
11:45 Women’s Semi-Final 2 - East Grinstead v Slough
13:00 Men’s Semi-Final 1 - Hampstead & Westminster v East Grinstead
14:15 Men’s Semi-Final 2 – Surbiton v Sevenoaks
15:30 Women’s Final
16:45 Men’s Final
