Watch: EuroHockey - Belarus v Wales

Wales are one of eight teams in the event - the others are Austria, Ukraine, Belarus, France, Italy, Poland, and Russia - and are in Pool B. They've got off to a strong start with a 6-1 victory over Austria earlier this week and a 1-0 win over Poland last night . Those two wins mean Wales have already qualified for the semi-finals but tonight's fixture against Belarus will determine who finishes top of Pool B.
How are Wales getting on in the competition?
What are the EuroHockey Championships II?
The Women's EuroHockey Championships II take place 6 - 12 August in Cardiff.
Eight teams are competing to be crowned champions and secure a place in the Championship.
The Men's EuroHockey Championships II are also taking place and are being hosted in Glasgow.