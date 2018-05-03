Catch-up: Handball - National Cup Finals

Result: Men's National Cup final: London GD 31-24 NEM Hawks
Result: Womens' National Cup final: Coventry Sharks 17-23 London GD
CBBC: Why I love Handball
Meet Maddie as she explains why she's hooked on playing handball and how it's changed her life.
What is it?
The National Cup stands alongside the Premier Handball League as the biggest domestic handball competition in England.
This year's event takes place at Derby Arena, with the women's' match featuring both the Coventry Sharks and London GD for the second year in a row. Although the Sharks came out on top during last year's final, GD go into the match looking to complete a league and cup double after securing this season's Women's Premier Handball League title.
London GD's men's side will also have the chance to complete an impressive league and cup double when they meet the NEM Hawks in the second game of the afternoon. GD secured the Men's Premier Handball League crown against Olympia last weekend while the Hawks come into this year's final hoping to go one better after finishing as runners-up a year ago.
BBC coverage
You can catch all the action from both the men's and women's finals with BBC Sport on Sunday, 6 May.
Women's National Cup final: Coventry Sharks v London GD 14:00 BST - Connected TV and online
Men's National Cup final: London GD v NEM Hawks 16:30 BST - Connected TV and online
Get Inspired: How to get involved in Handball
Often described as football played with hands or water polo
without water, handball is one of a number of fast-growing sports in the UK
with more and more clubs popping up around the country.
As a fast-paced and physical team sport, handball is a good
way of getting fit and meeting new friends. The aim of the sport is to pass a
ball before throwing it into a goal to score and although it is usually played
on a 40mx20m court, you don’t need much equipment to set up a game of your own.
A traditional
handball team consists of six outfield players and a goalkeeper. While the concept is relatively simple, in
order to master the sport you need exceptional hand-eye co-ordination, as well
as the ability to think fast on your feet and work seamlessly as a team player.
If you are interested in taking up the sport, England, Scotland and Ireland's governing
bodies all have tools to help you find a club to get started.
