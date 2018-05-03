Catch-up: Handball - National Cup Finals

Often described as football played with hands or water polo without water, handball is one of a number of fast-growing sports in the UK with more and more clubs popping up around the country.

As a fast-paced and physical team sport, handball is a good way of getting fit and meeting new friends. The aim of the sport is to pass a ball before throwing it into a goal to score and although it is usually played on a 40mx20m court, you don’t need much equipment to set up a game of your own.

A traditional handball team consists of six outfield players and a goalkeeper. While the concept is relatively simple, in order to master the sport you need exceptional hand-eye co-ordination, as well as the ability to think fast on your feet and work seamlessly as a team player.

If you are interested in taking up the sport, England , Scotland and Ireland's governing bodies all have tools to help you find a club to get started.