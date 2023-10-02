Watch: World Gymnastics Championships - GB in men's team final

There are a number of
How to watch?
BBC iPlayer
· Tuesday, 3 October – Men’s Team Final
- 18:30 - 22:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two
- 20:00 – 22:00 on BBC Three
· Wednesday, 4 October – Women’s Team Final
- 18:30 – 21:05 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two
- 20:00 – 21:05 on BBC Three
· Thursday, 5 October – Men’s All-Around Final
- 18:30 - 22:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 19:00 – 20:00 on BBC Two
- 20:00 – 22:00 on BBC Three
· Friday, 6 October – Women’s All-Around Final
- 18:30 – 21:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 19:00 – 21:00 on BBC Two
· Saturday, 7 October – Apparatus Finals
- 13:00 – 17:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 13:15 – 16:30 on BBC One
- 16:30 – 17:00 on BBC Two
· Sunday, 8 October – Apparatus Finals
- 13:00 – 17:00 on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website
- 13:15 – 14:45 on BBC One
- 14:45 – 17:00 on BBC Two
What is gymnastics?
There are a number of disciplines in gymnastics, so it's highly likely there'll be one to suit your interests;
Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.
Rhythmic is for women and girls involves performing a routine to music whilst using a ribbon, hula-hoop, ball, rope or clubs.
Acrobatic is in a team, and includes balancing on your team-mates or throwing and catching elements.
Aerobic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.
Trampoline uses the apparatus to perform somersaults and high leaps.
Is it for me?
With 15 different types of gymnastic, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.
What to expect when I start?
Gymnastics helps to improve your flexibility, balance and co-ordination as well as boosting concentration.
Gym-fit classes are a great way to combine gymnastics with traditional fitness classes to give you an all-round workout.
Start your kids young and help them learn motor skills with Pre-school classes.
Gymnastics is an inclusive sport and traditional forms can be adapted to include people with a physical or learning disability, sensory impairments or health conditions. Find more information or your nearest class at Disability gymnastics.