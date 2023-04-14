Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - GB's Hepworth & Whitehouse compete

Video content Video caption: European Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Jake Jarman takes all-around silver European Artistic Gymnastics Championships: Jake Jarman takes all-around silver

Jake Jarman took silver in the men's all-around competition as Great Britain won their third medal of this year's European Gymnastics Championships.

Jarman, 21, scored 83.463 points across the six apparatus to finish 1.502 points behind gold medallist Adem Asil of host nation Turkey.

Ukraine's Illia Kovtun clinched bronze, while GB's Nathan Joshua finished in 19th.

Jarman's strongest performances of the day were on vault and floor, where he scored 15.266 points and 14.366 points respectively.

He will return on Sunday for the parallel bars and vault finals.