Watch: European Gymnastics Championships - GB's Hepworth & Whitehouse compete

11:30 - 14:00 BST - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.
Sunday, 16 April - Apparatus Finals
11:00 - 13:30 BST - BBC Two, iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app.
Get Inspired: Gymnastics
How do I start?
British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.
What is gymnastics?
There are a number of disciplines in gymnastics, so it's highly likely there'll be one to suit your interests;
Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.
Rhythmic is for women and girls involves performing a routine to music whilst using a ribbon, hula-hoop, ball, rope or clubs.
What to expect when I start?
Gymnastics helps to improve your flexibility, balance and co-ordination as well as boosting concentration.
Gym-fit classes are a great way to combine gymnastics with traditional fitness classes to give you an all-round workout.
Start your kids young and help them learn motor skills with Pre-school classes.
Gymnastics is an inclusive sport and traditional forms can be adapted to include people with a physical or learning disability, sensory impairments or health conditions. Find more information or your nearest class at Disability gymnastics.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Gadirova wins all-around gold
Jarman claims all-around silver
Jake Jarman took silver in the men's all-around competition as Great Britain won their third medal of this year's European Gymnastics Championships.
Jarman, 21, scored 83.463 points across the six apparatus to finish 1.502 points behind gold medallist Adem Asil of host nation Turkey.
Ukraine's Illia Kovtun clinched bronze, while GB's Nathan Joshua finished in 19th.
Jarman's strongest performances of the day were on vault and floor, where he scored 15.266 points and 14.366 points respectively.
He will return on Sunday for the parallel bars and vault finals.
GB women win first-ever European team gold
Great Britain won their first-ever women's team gold at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships.
Ondine Achampong, Jessica Gadirova, Becky Downie, Alice Kinsella and Georgia-Mae Fenton combined to score 164.428 points over the four apparatus.
Italy claimed silver with 161.629 points, while the Netherlands came third with 158.896 points.
"I'm so proud, we put in some massive performances and it feels so special to have won as a team," said Gadirova.
"Personally I'm so happy to have been able to deliver my routines for the team, it feels incredible to stand on the top of the podium with them."
How can I watch?
All times are BST and subject to late change
BBC iPlayer
