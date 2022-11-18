Andrew Stamp

Watch: 2022 Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships - Page, Songhurst & Stamp in action

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who to look out for?

    BBC Sport

    Isabelle Songhurst
    Copyright: British Gymnastics

    In the women’s competition, Great Britain’s two-time Olympic medallist, European and world champion Byrony Page leads the squad, 2022 British champion Izzy Songhurst and silver medallist Louise Brownsey will compete too.

    Corey Walkes prepares for his first senior World Championships in the men’s competition. He successfully qualified for the semi-finals in 2021 and narrowly missed out on a team medal.

    His team mates from last year, Andrew Stamp, Zak Perzamanos and Rhys Northover join him again at the 2022 event.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. How can I watch?

    All times listed in GMT

    BBC iPlayer

    BBC Sport has comprehensive live coverage of the 2022 Trampoline World Championships on the BBC Sport website & app.

    Saturday, 19 November

    13:00-17:45: BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. What is Trampolining?

    BBC Sport

    Children at a trampoline park
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Trampolining is a competitive sport in which athletes perform various acrobatic movements while bouncing on a trampoline.

    A trampoline mark is based on a difficulty and execution score decided by judges. A difficulty score begins at 0.0 and goes up continuously with every difficult skill performed while an execution score is different and begins at a score of 10.0, and is then deducted by judges for errors in performance.

    In a competition, a participant will receive five execution scores with the highest and lowest marks thrown out. The three middle scores are then added to the two judges’ difficulty score and a total final mark is given.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top