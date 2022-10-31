Watch: World Gymnastics Championships

The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.

An unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich.

The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.