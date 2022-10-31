Watch: World Gymnastics Championships

The championships are the first opportunity for
nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked
teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for
the Games.
An
unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer
Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return
to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in
Munich.
The
men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman,
James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as
they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the
Commonwealth Games and European Championships.
How can I watch the Gymnastic World Championships?
BBC Sport
The Artistic Gymnastics World
Championships take place in Liverpool from
October 29 - November 6 and you can watch the finals live on the BBC.
The BBC's coverage on TV, iPlayer, the Red Button
and the BBC Sport website and app starts on 1 November. You can also catch up
on any of the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.
Tuesday, 1 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app
17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Wednesday, 2 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app
17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Thursday, 3 November
18:10-21:30 – BBC Sport website and app
18:10 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Friday, 4 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and
app
Saturday, 5 November
13:15-17:15 – BBC Sport website and app
13:15-14:00 – BBC iPlayer
14:05-17:45 – BBC Two
Sunday, 6 November
13:15-17:45 – BBC Sport website and app
13:15 - 16:35 – BBC One
16:35-17:45 – BBC Two
How to get into gymnastics
BBC Sport
Artistic is probably the most well-known form of
gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include
the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the
ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These
activities involve you balancing and performing moves.
Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music
whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.
Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of
gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in
pairs or in a group.
Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With
15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be
one to suit you.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Who should I look out for?
BBC Sport
The championships are the first opportunity for nations to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The top three highest-ranked teams in the team finals will automatically qualify a team of five gymnasts for the Games.
An unchanged women's team of Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Ondine Achampong will return to action after winning team silver at the recent European Championships in Munich.
The men's team of Joe Fraser, Giarnni Regini-Moran, Jake Jarman, James Hall and Courtney Tulloch will be going for an unprecedented treble as they seek a third team gold in the calendar year, having triumphed at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.
How can I watch the Gymnastic World Championships?
BBC Sport
The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships take place in Liverpool from October 29 - November 6 and you can watch the finals live on the BBC.
The BBC's coverage on TV, iPlayer, the Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app starts on 1 November. You can also catch up on any of the action for up to 30 days via BBC iPlayer.
Tuesday, 1 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app
17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Wednesday, 2 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Sport website and app
17:45 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:00 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Thursday, 3 November
18:10-21:30 – BBC Sport website and app
18:10 - 19:05 – BBC iPlayer
19:05 - 21:00 – BBC Three
Friday, 4 November
17:45-21:00 – BBC Red Button, BBC Sport website and app
Saturday, 5 November
13:15-17:15 – BBC Sport website and app
13:15-14:00 – BBC iPlayer
14:05-17:45 – BBC Two
Sunday, 6 November
13:15-17:45 – BBC Sport website and app
13:15 - 16:35 – BBC One
16:35-17:45 – BBC Two
How to get into gymnastics
BBC Sport
Artistic is probably the most well-known form of gymnastics. Women tackle four activities, with men taking on six. These include the vault (run and spring over box), the rings (hoops suspended from the ceiling), the bars (parallel frames to swing between) among others. These activities involve you balancing and performing moves.
Rhythmic involves performing a routine to music whilst waving a ribbon or balancing a hula-hoop round your hands, feet or neck.
Acrobatic is the most energetic of all the types of gymnastics. You perform a routine combined of jumps, lifts or lunges, either in pairs or in a group.
Not sure what style of gymnastics is for you? With 15 different types, all with varying levels of difficulty, there is bound to be one to suit you.
British, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Ireland Gymnastics have tools to help you find the gymnastic activity that suits you.